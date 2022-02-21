PNP: 1 dead, 2 injured in Quezon helicopter crash

Photo release shows the crash site of the H125 Airbus after the aircraft was earlier reported missing hours after taking off at 6:17 a.m. from the Manila Domestic Airport in Pasay City on February 21, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Three police crew of a helicopter of the Philippine National Police figured in an aircraft crash in Real, Quezon on Monday morning, of which two were injured while one passed away, the PNP confirmed.

In a statement sent to media, the PNP said that the H125 Airbus was earlier reported missing hours after taking off at 6:17 a.m. from the Manila Domestic Airport in Pasay City while en route to Northern Quezon on an administrative mission.

Rescue teams from the PNP, Bureau of fire Protection and LGU reached the crash site in Barangay Pandan, Real, Quezon at 8:05 a.m. and evacuated the survivors.

Rescued at the crash site were Police Lt. Col. Dexter Vitug, pilot, and Police Lt. Col. Michael Melloria, co-pilot, who are now undergoing further medical treatment at a private hospital in Infanta, Quezon.

Police Patrolman Allen Noel Ona was in critical condition when he was found by paramedic rescuers at the crash site and eventually died while being treated near the crash site.

Reports reaching the PNP Command Center said that the crash site was approximately 30 kilometers from the town proper of Real, Quezon where raining weather was prevailing that morning.

The helicopter was bound for Balesin Island in the Polillo group of islands to pick up PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos when it crashed. Police have yet to determine the cause of the chopper crash.

The PNP National Headquarters has grounded the entire fleet of H125 Airbus Police helicopters while an investigation is underway in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, the Department of Transportation, and other concerned agencies.

— Franco Luna with Arnell Ozaeta