

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Warm welcome casts doubt on 'Solid North' narrative, Lacson-Sotto tandem say
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 3:47pm





 
Warm welcome casts doubt on 'Solid North' narrative, Lacson-Sotto tandem say
Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sen. Panfilo Lacson file their candidacies before the Commission on Elections on October 6, 2021. 
Released / Lacson-Sotto Media Team 
 


MANILA, Philippines — The warm welcome they received in northern Luzon put the narrative of the "Solid North" in doubt, according to Senators Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.


The "Solid North" refers to the Ilocos provinces and nearby areas identified with the Marcos clan, one of whom is running for president.



Longtime public servants Lacson and Sotto are running for president and vice president, respectively, in this year's national elections. 


"As you may be aware, isn’t it that in the Ilocos Region, the people mostly vote for people from their own region? But as we saw earlier, we got a good response because our discussion of their problems was issue-based," Lacson said in a statement on Monday. 


Lacson and Sotto said they witnessed "how warmly they were received by businessmen, farmers, and tricycle drivers in Baguio, Pangasinan and Nueva Ecija as they explained their reforms and advocacies."


According to them, this "disproves the so-called 'Solid North' mentality of voters for one presidential bet."


The Lacson-Sotto tandem earlier visited a forum with attendees from the Tricycle Drivers and Operators’ Association (TODA) in Urdaneta City, considered the gateway to Northern Luzon. 


"The TODA members wanted to test me because I had said earlier that if someone was Ilocano-speaking, they already had leanings for certain candidates. I also wanted to test their reaction. Surprisingly, we got the reaction that we are not expecting actually—very positive,"  Lacson said.


During the forum, Lacson and Sotto noted the "thunderous applause" they received after introducing their flagship program "Budget Reform Advocacy and Village Empowerment (BRAVE) program" which seeks to bring progress to rural areas. 


The "Solid North" vote, according to Rep. Ramon Guico III (Pangasinan), is seen to be vital in bringing the Marcos-Duterte tandem to Malacañang. The younger Marcos is from Ilocos Norte.


READ: Pangasinan leaders unite for ‘Solid North’


Latest survey results from the privately-led Pulse Asia show that Marcos widened his lead as the top pick for president, based on the choices of respondents who were asked whom they would choose if the elections were held during the survey period. The survey reported that he had 60% of support from "likely voters."


In this survey, Lacson, who was said to have 4% of support from the respondents, ranked the last among the top 5 candidates. He earlier said that things can still change in the run-up to elections amid low survey rankings.


READ: Pulse Asia: Marcos' lead grows, Robredo's lead shrinks in January pre-election surveys


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
BONGBONG MARCOS
PING LACSON
TITO SOTTO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are







UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are



By Angelica Y. Yang |
3 hours ago 


Faculty members of the University of the Philippines School of Statistics reminded the public on Monday to be critical of...








Headlines
fbtw













Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president







Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
5 hours ago 


In a joint statement, 16 former government officials said appealed to Filipino voters to choose Robredo as President Rodrigo...








Headlines
fbtw













DFA calls European Parliament reso on rights issues an attempt to influence elections







DFA calls European Parliament reso on rights issues an attempt to influence elections



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
7 hours ago 


(Updated) In a statement Sunday, DFA said the allegations raised in the resolution are "unfair, largely baseless" and dismissed...








Headlines
fbtw













'Oplan Baklas' cops get warning as PNP stresses they only followed Comelec request







'Oplan Baklas' cops get warning as PNP stresses they only followed Comelec request



4 hours ago 


"What happened in Santiago, Isabela, it was not the police who voluntarily dismantled the campaign materials...The election...








Headlines
fbtw













TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls




 


TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls



6 hours ago 


The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines will formally endorse this week the candidacies of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Regional think tank joins call for fair, free and safe elections







Regional think tank joins call for fair, free and safe elections



3 minutes ago 


“We echo the EU's call for fair and free elections. The emerging vitriol and violence in the ongoing electoral campaigns...








Headlines
fbtw













PNP: 1 dead, 2 injured in Quezon helicopter crash







PNP: 1 dead, 2 injured in Quezon helicopter crash



9 minutes ago 


Police Patrolman Allen Noel Ona was in critical condition when he was found by paramedic rescuers at the crash site...








Headlines
fbtw













Gov't to change strategies to ramp up COVID-19 booster administration, elderly vaccination







Gov't to change strategies to ramp up COVID-19 booster administration, elderly vaccination



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
18 minutes ago 


DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who heads the National Vaccination Operations Center, said some 3.44 million individuals...








Headlines
fbtw













'Class A of its own': San Juan City mall on US list of notorious markets for knockoffs







'Class A of its own': San Juan City mall on US list of notorious markets for knockoffs



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 hour ago 


Greenhills Shopping Center, a mall based in San Juan City, Metro Manila, is still among the world's 35 physical markets known...








Headlines
fbtw













CHR studying possible admin complaint vs cops who arrested community doctor







CHR studying possible admin complaint vs cops who arrested community doctor



By Franco Luna |
1 hour ago 


"it was only after significant media coverage, national attention and messages of support from members of the public did the...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with