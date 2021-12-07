

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 7, 2021 | 4:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race
This photo release shows former Sen.Bongbong Marcos announcing he will run for president of the Philippines. 
BBM staff  /  Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos is facing a new petition to stop him from running for president, this time from a group representing Ilocanos, among whom the Marcos camp claims to have established a "solid North" base of supporters. 



As in other pleas with the Comelec, petitioners pointed to Marcos' 1995 conviction over his failure to file his income taxes for four consecutive years.





According to Pudno Nga Ilokano, this failure demonstrates the Marcos scion's "willful intent" to evade the payment of taxes, which the group said is tantamount to "moral turpitude."



"Petitioners band together with the common desire to uphold the rule of law and invoke its power to resist the illegal attempt of respondent to run for president of the Philippines and to re-establish the abusive Marcos family and their cohorts' control of its government and its people," the petition reads. 



Fact check: Media actually did report on Ilocos Sur caravan for Marcos



Marcos is also facing two other petitions for disqualification filed by civic groups and survivors of his father's bloody Martial Law regime. 



A former chairperson of Marcos' political party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, has also filed a petition for declaration of nullity of the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance, which would also lead to his disqualification. 



In a statement issued later Monday, the Marcos camp said the petitions were "being addressed" by their legal team.  



"While we maintain that these petitions are nothing but nuisance cases, we urge those who are behind these pathetic stunts to please respect the Filipino people and their democratic right to decide for themselves and their collective future," lawyer Victor Rodriguez, Marcos' spokesperson, said. 



Section 4 of the Bill of Rights in the 1987 Constitution provides for the "right of the people peaceably to assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances."



Franco Luna with a report from Kristine Joy Patag 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: Julian Ongpin no longer person of interest in Bree Jonson case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: Julian Ongpin no longer person of interest in Bree Jonson case


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Ongpin was the last person to see Jonson alive before the latter was found dead in a hostel in San Juan, La Union. The two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Large oil price rollback: Gasoline, diesel prices down
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Large oil price rollback: Gasoline, diesel prices down


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pump products will be reduced by over P2 per liter today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Libel raps vs media revive call for Senate hearings into Malampaya deal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Libel raps vs media revive call for Senate hearings into Malampaya deal


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Isn’t it ironic that while Secretary Cusi is gagging the media, he and Mr. Dennis Uy are avoiding answering the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court of Tax Appeals OKs Ressa's travel to Oslo for Nobel prize
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court of Tax Appeals OKs Ressa's travel to Oslo for Nobel prize


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tax court's First Division said that Ressa can travel outside the Philippines from December 8 to 13. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN names world&rsquo;s best tourism village in Cebu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN names world’s best tourism village in Cebu


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A community in Cebu was named one of the world’s “Best Tourism Villages” by the United Nations World Tourism...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ilocano group also seeks Marcos' disqualification from presidential race


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Petitioners pointed to Marcos' 1995 conviction over his failure to file his income taxes for four consecutive years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA: Let's celebrate Christmas but be ready vs Omicron
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA: Let's celebrate Christmas but be ready vs Omicron


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fr. Nicanor Austriaco stressed the need for the public to be cautious and for the health system to be prepared.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bets told: Don&rsquo;t fall for scam to rig results
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bets told: Don’t fall for scam to rig results


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the 2022 elections drawing near, the Commission on Elections yesterday reminded politicians not to fall for con artists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ligtas Christmas campaign on vs firecrackers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ligtas Christmas campaign on vs firecrackers


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
With Christmas and New Year fast approaching, the Department of Health yesterday launched a campaign to discourage the use...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pork inventory remains high due to imports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pork inventory remains high due to imports


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s inventory of frozen pork slightly declined in the last week of November, but remained more than double...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with