

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 12:22pm





 
UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are
Statistics professors from the University of the Philippines called on the public to be critical of biases surveys with questionable methodologies ahead of elections day. 
Andy Zapata Jr., file
 


MANILA, Philippines — Faculty members of the Quezon-City based University of the Philippines (UP) School of Statistics reminded the public on Monday to be critical of biased surveys being publicized by several entities as elections day draws closer.


In a statement on their Facebook page Monday, the professors also raised the alarm on institutions, social media influencers and media organizations who are "abusing survey methodologies" and dismissing the principles of data gathering.



"Surveys reveal facts, beliefs, sentiments, and opinions based on a representation of the population. However, the quality of any inference cannot rise above the quality of the methodology it is based upon... Biased methodologies will only give biased results," the faculty members said. 


"Thus, we call on the public to be critical of surveys in this respect. Do not immediately accept survey results as they are," they added.


They did not mention, however, whether these surveys in question are related to the national and local elections taking place on May 9.


A survey is considered biased when its sample selection or choice of respondents tends to favor a certain segment of the population, according to the group. Data collection methods can also generate bias, such as when an interviewer purposefully affects the answers of the respondents. 


The statistics professors said there are some indicators that a survey was conducted properly, adding that the public should ask these questions when reading survey results:


    

  • How were the respondents selected?
    
 
    • 

  • Which sectors of the population are being represented in the survey? 
    
 
    • 

  • Is the sample size appropriate based on the target margin of error, level of confidence, and nature of the target population?
    
 
    • 

  • What events surround the period of data gathering? 
    
 
    • 

  • Were the respondents interviewed in a neutral yet professional tone? 
    
 
    • 

  • What are the control mechanisms were implemented to ensure accuracy of the protocols in data collection? 
    • 



'Be wary of entities doing their own brand of research'


On Monday, the professors also cautioned the public against entities who are doing their own brand of research and publicizing the results. 


"We have been observing these practices, including surveys not based on random sampling, such as videos of 'kalye surveys' being done by some vloggers and suspicious online surveys, especially on Twitter and Facebook. We are dismayed by their cavalier disregard for the principles of data gathering," the group said. 


They also noted that public relations companies, private individuals and media organizations are releasing surveys with unclear methodologies. 


The statistics professors said it appreciates reputable organizations who maintain and uphold the highest standards in conducting surveys. 


The group vowed to be vigilant in fighting for the ethical practice of statistics especially when the principals of data gathering are "haphazardly handled."


Last week, Pulse Asia Research released its latest election survey results showing that Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the son of the late dictator, remained the top choice of respondents who would elect him as the next Philippine president if the elections took place during the survey period. 


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
SURVEYS
UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES DILIMAN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest











 


Trending







Unity requires a leader with moral ascendancy &ndash; Lacson







Unity requires a leader with moral ascendancy – Lacson



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
12 hours ago 


Unity in the country can be achieved only if the leader has moral ascendancy; without it, people will only be divided, Partido...








Headlines
fbtw













TUCP endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem







TUCP endorses Marcos-Duterte tandem



By Mayen Jaymalin |
12 hours ago 


The country’s largest group is endorsing the UniTeam tandem of presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice presidential...








Headlines
fbtw













Wife of Pharmally exec pleads for his release







Wife of Pharmally exec pleads for his release



By Paolo Romero |
12 hours ago 


The wife of a detained executive of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. vowed the full cooperation of her husband with the Senate...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March







DOH: Gov't still studying return to 'new normal' Alert Level 1 by March



1 day ago 


"If we are to be downgraded to Alert Level 1, we must have flexible plans in case we are returned to Alert Level 2... We must...








Headlines
fbtw













Pacquiao backs floating nuclear plants for cheaper power







Pacquiao backs floating nuclear plants for cheaper power



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
12 hours ago 


Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao intends to push for floating nuclear power plants as part of his commitment to...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









'Oplan Baklas' cops get warning as PNP stresses they only followed Comelec request







'Oplan Baklas' cops get warning as PNP stresses they only followed Comelec request



21 minutes ago 


"What happened in Santiago, Isabela, it was not the police who voluntarily dismantled the campaign materials...The election...








Headlines
fbtw













Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president







Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
1 hour ago 


In a joint statement, 16 former government officials said appealed to Filipino voters to choose Robredo as President Rodrigo...








Headlines
fbtw













TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls







TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls



2 hours ago 


The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines will formally endorse this week the candidacies of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...








Headlines
fbtw













DFA calls European Parliament reso on rights issues an attempt to influence elections







DFA calls European Parliament reso on rights issues an attempt to influence elections



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
3 hours ago 


In a statement Sunday, DFA said the allegations raised in the resolution are "unfair, largely baseless" and dismissed the...








Headlines
fbtw













Group hits DA over vegetable smuggling







Group hits DA over vegetable smuggling



By Elizabeth Marcelo |
12 hours ago 


Peasant group Anakpawis has slammed the Department of Agriculture over the supposed continuous smuggling of vegetables and...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!




 




 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with