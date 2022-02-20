

















































 
























FLAG: Family of arrested community doctor granted access, but details on case still unclear
 


FLAG: Family of arrested community doctor granted access, but details on case still unclear
MANILA, Philippines — Two sisters of arrested community doctor Maria Natividad Castro were able to spend time with her in Agusan del Sur yesterday, though no documents relevant to the arrest have yet been issued by local police, the Free Legal Assistance Group said Sunday. 


In an update on the arrest, the FLAG said that it would pursue all legal remedies to secure Castro's immediate release, while Castro "reserves her rights to pursue legal remedies against those police officers who violated her rights with impunity."



"As the records of the case are still not available to FLAG because the courts are closed until Monday, FLAG and Doc Naty are still unaware of the exact circumstances of the case that has allegedly been filed against her and the reason for her arrest," FLAG said. 


To recall, Castro was taken from her home in San Juan on Friday, denied access to her family or counsel, and transported without notifying her family or counsel. 


Police prevented them and Castro’s relatives from getting access to the doctor and refused to give them copies of the warrant of arrest, reports, and documents related to Castro’s arrest and detention.


In a press release sent to reporters Saturday, the Philippine National Police claimed that Castro is a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ central committee and head of its national health bureau based in Barangay Libertad in Butuan City.


Caraga police also claimed that Castro was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a member of the military's Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit Active Auxiliary in Sibagat, Agusan del Sur on Dec. 29, 2018.


"Contrary, however, to what the police have been announcing on their social media pages, Doc Naty is not a communist nor is she a terrorist. She is a health worker who has been helping those who need help the most," FLAG said. 


FLAG said that Castro would also pursue legal remedies over the red-tagging. 


The CHR said it is now investigating “possible violations” committed by police in arresting and detaining Castro.


Red-tagging is defined in Philippine jurisprudence as “the act of labeling, branding, naming and accusing individuals and/or organizations of being left-leaning, subversives, communists or terrorists (used as) a strategy... by State agents, particularly law enforcement agencies and the military, against those perceived to be ‘threats’ or ‘enemies of the State.’”



with reports from Kristine Joy Patag and Xave Gregorio 


 










 









