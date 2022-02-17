DILG urges crackdown on sale of medicines in sari-sari stores

MANILA, Philippines — After reports of fake medicines in small retail stores, the Department of the Interior and Local Government Thursday urged local governments to enact ordinances banning the sale of medicines in sari-sari stores nationwide.

In a statement sent to the media, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said that he directed the Philippine National Police to immediately arrest violators who still persist in selling medicines, especially fake ones, despite the lack of authority to sell them.

Republic Act No. 8203 or the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs provides that those possessing fake medicines face imprisonment of not less than six months and one day.

“LGUs should protect the health and general welfare of their constituents. We, therefore, urge LGUs to ensure that sari-sari stores within their jurisdictions are not selling any medicine because under the law, they are not authorized,” Año said.

At President Rodrigo Duterte's public address Monday, the FDA reported that from January 13 to February 11, it received 185 reports of sari-sari stores illegally selling medicines.

Of this number, 78 were confirmed to be guilty while nine stores were retailing fake medicines including COVID-19 medicines.

“We also instructed the PNP to ensure that sari-sari stores do not sell drugs and to arrest those who break the law, especially those who sell counterfeit drugs,” Año added.

Under Section 30 of Republic Act No. 10918 otherwise known as the Philippine Pharmacy Act, only Food and Drug Administration-licensed retail drug outlets or pharmacies are allowed to sell drugs and medicine to the consuming public.

Año said the DILG will work hand-in-hand with the FDA in issuing a Memorandum Circular to LGUs for them to discontinue the sale of medicines at the level of sari-sari stores and other outlets without FDA authorization.

“We will make sure that our LGUs and our police take action because the health and welfare of our countrymen are at stake here,” he said.

DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya called on the public to buy medicines only in drug stores and pharmacies that have been authorized to sell medicines.

“Fake medicines are scary and dangerous, especially since we are still in the midst of a pandemic. That is why I want to emphasize that when we buy any medicine, it is very important that we are only there for certain from legal manufacturers,” he added.

“Mere possession of counterfeit drugs is a punishable act under the law. We only want what’s best and safe for the public,” he said.