

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Lacson-Sotto tandem to discuss senatorial lineup
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 15, 2022 | 12:38pm





 
Lacson-Sotto tandem to discuss senatorial lineup
Sen. Panfilo Lacson visits Imus Cathedral prior to the kick off of his presidential campaign.
Facebook / Ping Lacson
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III are set to talk about their senatorial lineup Tuesday afternoon.


The tandem also debunked rumors that they have dropped former Vice President Jojo Binay and Sen. Richard Gordon from the tandem's senatorial slate, since they are not among the 11 candidates whom they are endorsing so far. 



"SP (Senate President) Sotto and I are meeting this afternoon. We need to discuss in detail many issues, including the matter of endorsing senatorial candidates. We will be guided by a gentlemen’s agreement that is very simple and clear," Lacson told Philstar.com over Viber. 


He clarified that they did not drop nor remove Binay or Gordon from their lineup.


"Not true at all that we are dropping much less have removed ex-VP Binay and Sen Gordon from our slate. As far as SP Sotto and I are concerned, they are gentlemen enough to stick to our agreement. We are as well," Lacson said. 


Sotto separately confirmed that the two were not removed. 


"We are endorsing 11 so far. [There is] room for one more," he told Philstar.com over Viber. 


In a separate statement, Sotto explained that Gordon and Binay are not part of their senatorial lineup yet, adding that they will have to discuss who will complete their "Magic 12."


Asked by Philstar.com on whom they are eyeing as the 12th senatorial bet, Sotto answered: "[Ex-]VP Binay."


Last week, the tandem dropped Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian from their slate after the lawmaker endorsed the late dictator's son Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos for president and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for vice president. 


Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert "Bistek" Bautista was also removed from the tandem's slate after he asked for permission to represent the National People's Coalition (NPC) in the Marcos-Duterte "Uniteam". Sotto chairs the NPC.


The Lacson-Sotto tandem are pushing for good governance and an administration free from corruption, which have been long part of their advocacies. 


They officially launched their presidential and vice presidential bids at Imus, Cavite, the hometown of Lacson on February 8, the start of campaign season for national candidates. 

 


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
PING LACSON
RICHARD GORDON
TITO SOTTO







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: February 15, 2022 - 11:59am 




The campaign season for the 2022 elections officially starts on February 8 until May 7. Bookmark this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Miguel de Guzman







February 15, 2022 - 11:59am 


Sen. Richard Gordon and former Vice President Jejomar Binay have not been dropped from the senatorial ticket of the Lacson-Sotto campaign, Sen. Panfilo Lacson says.


"As far as [Senate President Vicente III] Sotto and I are concerned, they continue to honor our gentlemen’s agreement unlike the two that we have dropped earlier," Lacson, who is running for president, says in a tweet.


The tandem previoiusly dropped Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian and former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista after they attended the proclamation rally of. and endorsed presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.


 







February 13, 2022 - 2:12pm 


The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo apologizes for the "sheer number of people" that attended a "Pink Sunday" event organized by supporters of the presidential bet and her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan.


The Quezon City government expressed concern over a "spillover crowd" in a "Pink Sunday" event organized by supporters of Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan in the vote-rich city.


"While the organizers ensured that access to the immediate vicinity of the program proper was limited, and that all attendees were advised to bring vaccination cards and observe health protocols, the sheer number of people that arrived was a challenge, for which we apologize," Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez says.







February 10, 2022 - 8:53am 


Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) says presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s platform call for "unity" may just mean moving on from corruption and rights violations.


"[W]e dare ask: unity for whom? And how can the unrepentant children of two dictators claim love of country after all their crimes against the Filipino people?" the group says in a statement.


"Marcos Jr. talks smack of unity. It is clear, however, that his is the unity of despots and political dynasties, unity of human rights violators and for impunity, unity of those who refuse to reveal their SALNs, unity of those spreading lies and fake news, unity of those who masterminded the closure of ABS-CBN not once but twice, and unity of those for the sell out of Philippine sovereignty," the group also says.

 







February 9, 2022 - 8:08am 


The launch of presidential campaigns of the top five candidates concluded last night. Review the reports here:








February 8, 2022 - 5:15pm 


Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio kick off their campaign at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.


Senatorial bets former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro are also present in the event. 


 
















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Lacson, Pacquiao, Robredo to skip debate hosted by Quiboloy's media network







Lacson, Pacquiao, Robredo to skip debate hosted by Quiboloy's media network



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
23 hours ago 


Pacquiao, an Evangelical Christian, said Monday he cannot participate in the debate hosted by Sonshine Media Network International...








Headlines
fbtw













Tulfo, Cayetano, Legarda top Pulse Senate survey







Tulfo, Cayetano, Legarda top Pulse Senate survey



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
14 hours ago 


Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano and Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda have topped Pulse Asia’s latest...








Headlines
fbtw













Health workers stage black heart protest


 




Health workers stage black heart protest



By Sheila Crisostomo |
14 hours ago 


Health care workers from various public and private hospitals yesterday staged a rally in front of the Department of Health...








Headlines
fbtw













Consumer group wants buffer against oil price hikes







Consumer group wants buffer against oil price hikes



By Danessa Rivera |
 14 hours ago 


The government should start implementing measures to protect consumers as oil prices have climbed for seven consecutive weeks...








Headlines
fbtw













Consumer group wants buffer against oil price hikes







Consumer group wants buffer against oil price hikes



By Danessa Rivera |
14 hours ago 


The government should start implementing measures to protect consumers as oil prices have climbed for seven consecutive weeks...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









PNP says Hamas recruiting for terror attacks in Philippines







PNP says Hamas recruiting for terror attacks in Philippines



1 hour ago 


The plots were meant to "establish a foothold" in the Philippines by inciting violence that targets Israelis in the country,...








Headlines
fbtw













Some Filipinos flee Ukraine capital amid threat of Russian invasion







Some Filipinos flee Ukraine capital amid threat of Russian invasion



By Xave Gregorio |
2 hours ago 


Some Filipinos have fled the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv amid the looming threat of a Russian invasion of the former Soviet...








Headlines
fbtw













Raise entry-level teachers' salaries to P30,000, Gatchalian says







Raise entry-level teachers' salaries to P30,000, Gatchalian says



By Angelica Y. Yang |
2 hours ago 


Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian is pushing again for higher salaries for public school teachers who are starting out, saying...








Headlines
fbtw













Pandemic-weary Australian nurses go on strike







Pandemic-weary Australian nurses go on strike



5 hours ago 


Defying a strike ban, thousands decked in scrubs and surgical masks marched on the state parliament over what they say are...








Headlines
fbtw













Philippines back to low risk for COVID-19







Philippines back to low risk for COVID-19



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
5 hours ago 


Thirteen regions, including Metro Manila, were also at low risk. 








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with