Lacson-Sotto tandem to discuss senatorial lineup
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III are set to talk about their senatorial lineup Tuesday afternoon.
The tandem also debunked rumors that they have dropped former Vice President Jojo Binay and Sen. Richard Gordon from the tandem's senatorial slate, since they are not among the 11 candidates whom they are endorsing so far.
"SP (Senate President) Sotto and I are meeting this afternoon. We need to discuss in detail many issues, including the matter of endorsing senatorial candidates. We will be guided by a gentlemen’s agreement that is very simple and clear," Lacson told Philstar.com over Viber.
He clarified that they did not drop nor remove Binay or Gordon from their lineup.
"Not true at all that we are dropping much less have removed ex-VP Binay and Sen Gordon from our slate. As far as SP Sotto and I are concerned, they are gentlemen enough to stick to our agreement. We are as well," Lacson said.
Sotto separately confirmed that the two were not removed.
"We are endorsing 11 so far. [There is] room for one more," he told Philstar.com over Viber.
In a separate statement, Sotto explained that Gordon and Binay are not part of their senatorial lineup yet, adding that they will have to discuss who will complete their "Magic 12."
Asked by Philstar.com on whom they are eyeing as the 12th senatorial bet, Sotto answered: "[Ex-]VP Binay."
Last week, the tandem dropped Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian from their slate after the lawmaker endorsed the late dictator's son Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos for president and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for vice president.
Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert "Bistek" Bautista was also removed from the tandem's slate after he asked for permission to represent the National People's Coalition (NPC) in the Marcos-Duterte "Uniteam". Sotto chairs the NPC.
The Lacson-Sotto tandem are pushing for good governance and an administration free from corruption, which have been long part of their advocacies.
They officially launched their presidential and vice presidential bids at Imus, Cavite, the hometown of Lacson on February 8, the start of campaign season for national candidates.
The campaign season for the 2022 elections officially starts on February 8 until May 7. Bookmark this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Sen. Richard Gordon and former Vice President Jejomar Binay have not been dropped from the senatorial ticket of the Lacson-Sotto campaign, Sen. Panfilo Lacson says.
"As far as [Senate President Vicente III] Sotto and I are concerned, they continue to honor our gentlemen’s agreement unlike the two that we have dropped earlier," Lacson, who is running for president, says in a tweet.
The tandem previoiusly dropped Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian and former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista after they attended the proclamation rally of. and endorsed presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo apologizes for the "sheer number of people" that attended a "Pink Sunday" event organized by supporters of the presidential bet and her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan.
The Quezon City government expressed concern over a "spillover crowd" in a "Pink Sunday" event organized by supporters of Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan in the vote-rich city.
"While the organizers ensured that access to the immediate vicinity of the program proper was limited, and that all attendees were advised to bring vaccination cards and observe health protocols, the sheer number of people that arrived was a challenge, for which we apologize," Robredo's spokesperson Barry Gutierrez says.
Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) says presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s platform call for "unity" may just mean moving on from corruption and rights violations.
"[W]e dare ask: unity for whom? And how can the unrepentant children of two dictators claim love of country after all their crimes against the Filipino people?" the group says in a statement.
"Marcos Jr. talks smack of unity. It is clear, however, that his is the unity of despots and political dynasties, unity of human rights violators and for impunity, unity of those who refuse to reveal their SALNs, unity of those spreading lies and fake news, unity of those who masterminded the closure of ABS-CBN not once but twice, and unity of those for the sell out of Philippine sovereignty," the group also says.
The launch of presidential campaigns of the top five candidates concluded last night. Review the reports here:
Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio kick off their campaign at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
Senatorial bets former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro are also present in the event.
UniTeam tandem Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte show up on stage briefly. They only wave to supporters. Toni Gonzaga says they will deliver their message later. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/OGwemmp6Sb— Kristine Patag (@kristinepatag) February 8, 2022
- Latest
- Trending