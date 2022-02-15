Lacson-Sotto tandem to discuss senatorial lineup

Sen. Panfilo Lacson visits Imus Cathedral prior to the kick off of his presidential campaign.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and his running mate Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III are set to talk about their senatorial lineup Tuesday afternoon.

The tandem also debunked rumors that they have dropped former Vice President Jojo Binay and Sen. Richard Gordon from the tandem's senatorial slate, since they are not among the 11 candidates whom they are endorsing so far.

"SP (Senate President) Sotto and I are meeting this afternoon. We need to discuss in detail many issues, including the matter of endorsing senatorial candidates. We will be guided by a gentlemen’s agreement that is very simple and clear," Lacson told Philstar.com over Viber.

He clarified that they did not drop nor remove Binay or Gordon from their lineup.

"Not true at all that we are dropping much less have removed ex-VP Binay and Sen Gordon from our slate. As far as SP Sotto and I are concerned, they are gentlemen enough to stick to our agreement. We are as well," Lacson said.

Sotto separately confirmed that the two were not removed.

"We are endorsing 11 so far. [There is] room for one more," he told Philstar.com over Viber.

In a separate statement, Sotto explained that Gordon and Binay are not part of their senatorial lineup yet, adding that they will have to discuss who will complete their "Magic 12."

Asked by Philstar.com on whom they are eyeing as the 12th senatorial bet, Sotto answered: "[Ex-]VP Binay."

Last week, the tandem dropped Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian from their slate after the lawmaker endorsed the late dictator's son Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos for president and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for vice president.

Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert "Bistek" Bautista was also removed from the tandem's slate after he asked for permission to represent the National People's Coalition (NPC) in the Marcos-Duterte "Uniteam". Sotto chairs the NPC.

The Lacson-Sotto tandem are pushing for good governance and an administration free from corruption, which have been long part of their advocacies.

They officially launched their presidential and vice presidential bids at Imus, Cavite, the hometown of Lacson on February 8, the start of campaign season for national candidates.

