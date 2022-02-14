Lacson, Pacquiao, Robredo to skip debate hosted by Quiboloy's media network

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:46 p.m.) — Presidential candidates Manny Pacquiao, Leni Robredo and Panfilo Lacson will skip the presidential debate organized by the media network of Apollo Quiboloy, an evangelist who had already publicly endorsed a ticket for the May polls.

Labor leader Leody de Guzman, presidential candidate for Partido Lakas ng Masa, has indicated, though, that he will attend the debate, saying it is his obligation to present his platform to voters "even if we are doing it in [Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s] home court."

Pacquiao, an Evangelical Christian, said Monday he cannot participate in a debate hosted by Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) scheduled Tuesday because Quiboloy is wanted in the US for sex trafficking. The pastor's legal team has disputed the charges against him.

"As much as I would like to participate in every debate and public forum related to my bid for presidency, I am compelled to decline the invitation of SMNI, which is owned by Apollo Quiboloy, who, according to the US government, has molested and abused children," Pacquiao said in a statement.

"I cannot, in good conscience, be part of any activity organized by a man wanted for detestable crimes and who unconscionably used the name of the Lord in vain for religious scams," he added.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a wanted poster for Quiboloy—founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name founder and spiritual adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte—who has been indicted for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.

Pacquiao also said it would be best to skip the debate because he has a pending cyber libel complaint against Quiboloy. He sued the self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God” for libel last year after he accused the boxer-turned-politician of misusing funds intended for a sports complex in Sarangani.

In a statement Monday afternoon, De Guzman said that he has to bring his platform — which includes raising minimum wages, agrarian reform and a proposed tax on the very wealthy — to voters "even those who laugh at the idea of a labor leader as president."

He said in Filipino that voters "have to hear all sides so they can make better decisions in May."

Marcos-Duterte endorsement

Lacson said he and his running mate Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III will not attend the debate hosted by SMNI either, citing Quiboloy’s endorsement of survey frontrunners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio.

With all due respect and giving regard to common sense, SP TIto Sotto and I are skipping the SMNI debates. The network’s chairman, Pastor Quiboloy has already openly endorsed his preferred presidential and vice-presidential candidates. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) February 14, 2022

Marcos, who skipped three election-related fora, will attend the SMNI event. He declined the invitation of CNN Philippines to participate in a presidential debate on February 27, citing a scheduling conflict.

Robredo, for her part, will not join the SMNI presidential debate as she was scheduled to meet with leaders and supporters in Panay Island.

“Leni Robredo has a proven track record of attending debates and interviews regardless of the personal histories or affiliations of its sponsors,” said Barry Gutierrez, spokesperson of the vice president.

“She will be unable to attend this privately sponsored event, but will definitely be present for all the upcoming Comelec sponsored and accredited debates,” he added.

Quiboloy has, without basis, accused Robredo, Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno of links to communist rebels.

A report by Rappler found that SMNI reports misleading and false claims, gives platforms to politicians who make unfounded remarks, and red-tags government critics and activists despite lack of substantial evidence.