De Lima asks to 'urgently' see ailing mom via video call
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 4:11pm





 
Sen. Leila De Lima, the detained senator and known critic of the Duterte administration, has asked the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court to let her see her ailing mother through a video conference within the day.
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila de Lima asked a regional trial court Thursday to let her speak with her 89-year-old mother, who tested positive for COVID-19, through a video conference within the day.


The senator, who was arrested and detained in February 2017, has only seen her mother thrice since then.



"Given the positive COVID-19 tests previously administered, in addition to Mrs. De Lima’s advanced age and overall declining health, it is extremely urgent that accused De Lima be given the opportunity to see her mother, even through online video conferencing, without further delay, preferably within the day," the motion addressed to the Muntinlupa Trial Court read. 


A copy of the motion was distributed to reporters by De Lima's media office through Viber. 


De Lima's mother, Norma Magistrado, previously tested positive for the virus on Jan. 10, 2022. 


On February 1, Magistrado's vital signs, including her pulse rate and oxygen saturation levels, declined. Since then, she has experienced difficulty of breathing and "is in and out of consciousness."


De Lima said earlier on Facebook that her mother is in "critical condition" at a local hospital in Iriga City.


"Accused De Lima appeals to the utmost kind consideration of the Honorable Court, as a daughter who wants to be able to see her mother during this critical time," the motion said. 


De Lima, who is running for senator again in this year's national and local elections, has the backing of opposition coalition 1Sambayan for its senatorial slate.


1Sambayan's presidential bet is Vice President Leni Robredo. 


De Lima has been critical of President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" and the extrajudicial killings that allegedly happened in the implementation of the anti-drug campaign.


 










 









