Robredo’s campaign kicks off in hometown Naga with promise of new politics

Vice President Leni Robredo arrives Libmanan, Camarines Sur to deliver her campaign message to supporters on the first day of campaign period, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

NAGA CITY, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo returned to her roots in Naga City to launch her campaign for the presidency, promising to bring to the country the brand of leadership she is known for in her bailiwick of Bicol.

A crowd gathered for Robredo’s grand rally on Friday at Plaza Quezon, where she was joined by her running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and eight of her 12 senatorial candidates.

Prior to the rally, the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket had barnstormed the towns of Lupi, Libmanan and Tigaon, and the city of Iriga in Camarines Sur, where they received a warm welcome from residents.

It comes as no surprise that Robredo started campaigning in her bailiwick, the Bicol region, as she won by landslide here in the 2016 vice presidential race despite other Bicolanos running against her.

For 2022, Robredo said she is also counting on the “solid” Bicolano vote, which amounts to around 3.6 million voters as of 2019.

But Robredo said Bicolanos should vote for her not solely because she is one of them, but because of the kind of governance she has to offer.

“That’s the kind of governance that is honest, sensible and competent, without corruption, without strife, without deception,” Robredo said in Filipino at her campaign stop in Libmanan.

While Robredo’s voter base is strong in Bicol, she still has a lot of catching up to do to displace survey frontrunner former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, who enjoys a double-digit lead over the vice president.

But should she pull off this Hail Mary, it would be her third time defeating the deposed dictator’s son.