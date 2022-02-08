

















































 
























Robredo’s campaign kicks off in hometown Naga with promise of new politics
 


Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
February 8, 2022 | 6:08pm





 
Leni Robredo in Naga
Vice President Leni Robredo arrives Libmanan, Camarines Sur to deliver her campaign message to supporters on the first day of campaign period, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. 
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena
 


NAGA CITY, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo returned to her roots in Naga City to launch her campaign for the presidency, promising to bring to the country the brand of leadership she is known for in her bailiwick of Bicol.


A crowd gathered for Robredo’s grand rally on Friday at Plaza Quezon, where she was joined by her running mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and eight of her 12 senatorial candidates.



Prior to the rally, the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket had barnstormed the towns of Lupi, Libmanan and Tigaon, and the city of Iriga in Camarines Sur, where they received a warm welcome from residents.


It comes as no surprise that Robredo started campaigning in her bailiwick, the Bicol region, as she won by landslide here in the 2016 vice presidential race despite other Bicolanos running against her.


For 2022, Robredo said she is also counting on the “solid” Bicolano vote, which amounts to around 3.6 million voters as of 2019.


But Robredo said Bicolanos should vote for her not solely because she is one of them, but because of the kind of governance she has to offer.


“That’s the kind of governance that is honest, sensible and competent, without corruption, without strife, without deception,” Robredo said in Filipino at her campaign stop in Libmanan.


While Robredo’s voter base is strong in Bicol, she still has a lot of catching up to do to displace survey frontrunner former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, who enjoys a double-digit lead over the vice president.


But should she pull off this Hail Mary, it would be her third time defeating the deposed dictator’s son.


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
LENI ROBREDO







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: February 8, 2022 - 5:15pm 




The campaign season for the 2022 elections officially starts on February 8 until May 7. Bookmark this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Miguel de Guzman







February 8, 2022 - 5:15pm 


Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio kick off their campaign at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.


Senatorial bets former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and former Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro are also present in the event. 


 





February 8, 2022 - 3:56pm 


Manila Mayor Isko Moreno leads a caravan of his supporters as campaign season kicks off Tuesday.







February 8, 2022 - 2:19pm 


Lawyer Vic Rodriguez says the camp of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos is still in the process of completing their senatorial slate for the 2022 elections.


"We would like to complete the 12 but we are still in the process of finalizing who gets the last slot. Of course more than the 12 eh lahat gustong sumama, at marami na ring tumutugion sa panawagan ni BBM na pambansang pagkakaisa," says Rodriguez.


When asked whether President Rodrigo Duterte will attend the proclamation rally, Rodriguez replies: "Hindi kami nakapag reach out kay PRRD dahil alam naman ninyo na kaka positive lang."


"I think hindi naman tama na obligahin natin ang ating pangulo na unang una, mainvolve sa political exercise na ito, at mindful din kami sa health and safety ni president sapagkat ilang araw lamang ang nakalipas nang sya ay nagpositibo sa COVID-19," he adds.


















Philstar






















 


    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







