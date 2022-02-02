We were wrong: Viral 'Spanish-era' module not from DepEd, did not pass through quality check

A screenshot of the supposed online school activity (right) asking to interview someone from the Spanish era like National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal (left).

MANILA, Philippines — An image of a supposed Department of Education module asking students to interview someone from the Spanish colonial era is not a DepEd release and did not go through the department's quality checks, it said in a statement in response to posts on social media.

Philstar.com erroneously attributed the supposed module to the Department of Education. That story has been corrected and editorial staff will tighten protocols to avoid similar errors in the future.

"Upon verification by the DepEd Error Watch, it was found that the material in question was not developed nor quality-assured by the Department or any DepEd office," the Department of Education said.

"We are now investigating the matter and are continuously coordinating with all concerned offices to find the source of the said module."

DepEd also reminded the public "to be vigilant about fake news and other unverified information circulating online."

It added that learners, parents and other stakeholders should bring issues with alleged errors in learning modules "directly to their schools or through the DepEd Error Watch so that we can take action and respond to similar cases as immediately as possible."

DepEd's Error Watch can be reached through email at [email protected], SMS and Viber at 0961-680-5334 and through the DepEd Error Watch account on Facebook Messenger.