'Ask a person who experienced the Spanish era': DepEd ridiculed anew for alleged module error

A screenshot of the supposed DepEd module (right) asking to interview someone from the Spanish era like National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal (left).

MANILA, Philippines — It is common knowledge these days that both students and parents have been dealing with online learning at home, almost two years since the global pandemic has hit us. The Department of Education (DepEd) has had no choice but to provide online modules for students to temporarily use for digital schooling, so as to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Some activities from the DepEd modules have elicited some funny reactions online as netizens have shared on social media — some due to wrong grammar or spelling, while some due to plain ridiculousness. The most recent is one shared by netizen Rich Mahusay.

One activity from a history module asks students to do a seemingly impossible task:

"Ask a person who experienced the Spanish era," the module activity instructed. "Let him/her tell you how they managed during those times."

The post has gained some funny reactions, naturally.

One netizen commented, "Ay sayang, mahigit 25 taon nang patay ang lola ko! Ang kwento niya sa amin lagi ay panahon ng Kastila, Amerikano at Hapon. Kung buhay lang sana siya. Siya papainterview ko sa inyo."

While another one said, "Si Enrile, kahit dinosaur era pa yan nandun na sya."

Mahusay, the one who shared the page from the module, captioned his post: "Doc Ruben Malabuyo: Magpapaunlak naman siguro si DepEd Sec Leonor Briones..."

It is not clear how the online modules were authored, or who authored the activity in the online history module. Safe to say, the author himself/herself cannot possibly be alive nor around during the Spanish era.

