

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
MMDA to coordinate with DepEd on resumption of limited in-person classes
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 3:01pm

 



 
MMDA to coordinate with DepEd on resumption of limited in-person classes
Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
 


MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman (MMDA) Benhur Abalos said Tuesday that he will coordinate with the Education department on the resumption of pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region (NCR), which is now under Alert Level 2. 


"We will speak with the Department of Education (DepEd) because education is very important. We had a pilot implementation [of face-to-face classes] and it turned out great," Abalos said in Filipino during a Laging Handa briefing. 



"We will schedule dialogues with Secretary Liling (Leonor) Briones and her colleagues if we can continue this pilot," he added, referring to the DepEd Secretary. 


The education department previously reported that the pilot run of the face-to-face classes, which took place from November 15 to December 22 last year, was "highly successful", citing high attendance among learners and an absence of confirmed COVID-19 cases across all participating schools. 


Shortly after, President Rodrigo Duterte cleared DepEd's proposal to expand in-person classes in Alert Level 2 areas so long as the agency gets support from local governments, parents and other stakeholders. 


Aside from NCR, provinces such as Batanes, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Biliran, Southern Leyte, and Basilan are also under Alert Level 2, as of Feb. 1. 


Under Alert Level 2, establishments may hold indoor activities with a maximum capacity of 50% for fully-vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years of age, regardless of vaccination status. 


The alert level also prescribes maximum capacity of 70% for outdoor activities. 


 










 









BENHUR ABALOS
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
LEONOR BRIONES
MMDA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Lacson to voters: Don&rsquo;t be partners of thieves







Lacson to voters: Don’t be partners of thieves



By Paolo Romero |
16 hours ago  


Even for just one day on election day voters should not allow themselves to become “partners of thieves” in casting...








Headlines
fbtw













NEDA studies scrapping of COVID-19 alert level system







NEDA studies scrapping of COVID-19 alert level system



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
16 hours ago 


The National Economic and Development Authority will look into recommendations to get rid of the alert level system in the...








Headlines
fbtw













Senate approves on third reading bill granting allowances, benefits to COVID-19 health workers







Senate approves on third reading bill granting allowances, benefits to COVID-19 health workers



By Angelica Y. Yang |
6 hours ago 


The Senate passed on the third and final reading a bill that provides allowances and other benefits to health workers on the...








Headlines
fbtw













In voting to DQ, Guanzon says Marcos' acts 'a serious defect in one&rsquo;s moral fiber'







In voting to DQ, Guanzon says Marcos' acts 'a serious defect in one’s moral fiber'



By Kristine Joy Patag |
1 day ago 


Amid rising tensions between poll commissioners on the resolution of the disqualification cases against presidential aspirant...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH issues guidelines on antigen test kits







DOH issues guidelines on antigen test kits



By Sheila Crisostomo |
16 hours ago 


The Department of Health has recommended that self-administered antigen tests be used only for symptomatic individuals within...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









MMDA says 'no confusion' in opposing LGU policies on unvaccinated







MMDA says 'no confusion' in opposing LGU policies on unvaccinated



16 minutes ago 


"Each local government has an autonomous power to enact their own laws," MMDA chair Benhur Abalos said. 








Headlines
fbtw













Nearly 100 ex-gov't officials of Aquino admin back Robredo's presidential bid







Nearly 100 ex-gov't officials of Aquino admin back Robredo's presidential bid



59 minutes ago 


Nearly a hundred former government officials, mostly who served during the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte calls for 'bayanihan, malasakit' as country celebrates Lunar New Year







Duterte calls for 'bayanihan, malasakit' as country celebrates Lunar New Year



4 hours ago 


President Rodrigo Duterte has called on Filipinos to continue with the “bayanihan” spirit and compassion in celebrating...








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA: New COVID-19 cases trending downward in NCR, Calabarzon







OCTA: New COVID-19 cases trending downward in NCR, Calabarzon



4 hours ago 


"The goal in the NCR is for the positivity rate to decrease to less than 10% within two weeks," David said, adding that cases...








Headlines
fbtw













Senate clears bill declaring National Press Freedom Day every August 30







Senate clears bill declaring National Press Freedom Day every August 30



By Angelica Y. Yang |
5 hours ago 


The Senate wants the state to recognize August 30 of every year as National Press Freedom Day in honor of Filipino journalist...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X





 
Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with