MMDA to coordinate with DepEd on resumption of limited in-person classes

Staff of Dagat Dagatan Elementary School in Navotas City prepare the classroom and other materials needed on Sept. 16, 2021 once the government allows the resumption of face-to-face classes.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman (MMDA) Benhur Abalos said Tuesday that he will coordinate with the Education department on the resumption of pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region (NCR), which is now under Alert Level 2.

"We will speak with the Department of Education (DepEd) because education is very important. We had a pilot implementation [of face-to-face classes] and it turned out great," Abalos said in Filipino during a Laging Handa briefing.

"We will schedule dialogues with Secretary Liling (Leonor) Briones and her colleagues if we can continue this pilot," he added, referring to the DepEd Secretary.

The education department previously reported that the pilot run of the face-to-face classes, which took place from November 15 to December 22 last year, was "highly successful", citing high attendance among learners and an absence of confirmed COVID-19 cases across all participating schools.

Shortly after, President Rodrigo Duterte cleared DepEd's proposal to expand in-person classes in Alert Level 2 areas so long as the agency gets support from local governments, parents and other stakeholders.

Aside from NCR, provinces such as Batanes, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Biliran, Southern Leyte, and Basilan are also under Alert Level 2, as of Feb. 1.

Under Alert Level 2, establishments may hold indoor activities with a maximum capacity of 50% for fully-vaccinated individuals and those below 18 years of age, regardless of vaccination status.

The alert level also prescribes maximum capacity of 70% for outdoor activities.