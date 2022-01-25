Comelec releases 2022 polls ballot face: 10 presidential bets, 9 VP aspirants

This undated file photo shows the printing of ballots. The poll body and the National Printing Office are preparing to print ballots for manual overseas and local absentee voting.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Tuesday released the final ballot face for the 2022 national elections.

The ballot contains ten presidential aspirants, nine vice presidential bets and 64 aspirants for senator. It also included 177 party-list groups.

Listed in alphabetical order, the following presidential candidates are on the ballot:

Abella, Ernie

De Guzman, Leody

Domagoso, Isko Moreno

Gonzales, Norberto

Lacson, Ping

Mangondato, Faisal

Marcos, Bongbong

Montemayor, Jose Jr.

Pacquiao, Manny Pacman

Robredo, Leni

Marcos, who topped the latest pre-election surveys, is still facing a slew of disqualification suits pending before the First and Second Division of the Comelec. The Second Division last week junked the plea to cancel his Certificate of Candidacy, but the petitioners already appealed the dismissal.

For vice presidential bets, the following names are listed:

Atienza, Lito

Bello, Walden

David, Rizalito,

Duterte, Sara

Lopez, Manny SD

Ong, Doc Willie

Pangilinan, Kiko

Serapio, Carlos

Sotto, Vicente Tito

The final ballot face does not include the name of VP aspirant Wilson Caritero Amad who secured a temporary restraining order from the Supreme Court to enjoin the Comelec from enforcing its resolution that declared him as nuisance candidate.

Senatorial aspirant Norman Cordero Marquez secured the same relief from the SC, but was still excluded from the list bets for the upper chamber.

Excluded from the ballot is Malasakit Movement Inc., whose nominee includes former Metro Manila Development Authority spokesperson Celine Pialago, after the Comelec denied its accreditation. The ballot skipped 96th spot for the party-list groups.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the printing of the official ballots for the 2022 polls started at around 11:27 a.m. on January 23. — Kristine Joy Patag