VP aspirant gets halt order vs Comelec order declaring him as nuisance bet

In this Oct. 7, 2021 photo, Wilson "Brother Wilson" Amad (right) files his certificate of candidacy for vice president.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has stopped the Commission on Elections from implementing its order declaring vice presidential aspirant Wilson Caritero Amad as a nuisance candidate for the 2022 elections.

The SC en banc issued a temporary restraining order against the Comelec enjoining it from enforcing its resolution dated December 13 that declared Amad as a nuisance candidate and cancelled his Certificate of Candidacy for vice president.

The high court also enjoined the Comelec from enforcing its order that threw out Amad’s motion for reconsideration for “being defective and for being filed out of time.”

The Comelec was given a non-extendible period of 10 days from notice of the en banc order to file its comment.

On Wednesday, senatorial aspirant Norman Cordero Marquez also secured the same relief from the SC. Like Amad, Marquez was also declared as a nuisance candidate.

It is unclear how this will affect the Comelec’s printing of official ballots for the 2022 polls.

Earlier this week, Comelec director Lai David said that the final ballot face, which contains the list of the final candidates, is already ready.

Printing of the ballots may “tentatively” start on January 20.

But Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez also admitted that “the printing committee, taking into consideration various technical factors, has moved the start of printing to a date yet to be announced.”

“The committee assures the public that this later start will not negatively impact the Comelec’s preparations for the elections,” he added.

Jimenez has yet to reply to reporters’ questions if the names of Amad and Marquez will be added to the ballots. — Kristine Joy Patag