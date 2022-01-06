

















































 
























SC issues TRO vs Comelec order rejecting registration of 3 more party-list groups
 


January 6, 2022 | 2:15pm





 
SC issues TRO vs Comelec order rejecting registration of 3 more party-list groups
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court issued a halt order to stop the Commission on Elections from enforcing its ruling to disqualify three party-list groups from the 2022 national elections.


On Thursday, the SC made public its resolution issuing a temporary restraining order enjoining the Comelec from enforcing its separate resolutions dismissing the Petition for Registration as a party-list group of the following:



    

  • Laban ng Isang Bayan Para sa Reporma at Oportunidad (LIBRO)
    • 

  • Ako BREEDER
    • 

  • Friends of the Poor and Jobless Party-list
    • 



The high court also ordered the poll body to comment on the plea the party-lists filed within ten days from notice of their resolution.


In the petition filed by Ako BREEDER, the group was also directed to submit within five days from notice clearly legible duplicate originals or certified true copies of the assailed order from the Comelec, as part of the requirements.


The high court also ordered the group to submit a soft copy of the petition and its annexes.


LIBRO was likewise directed to state material dates showing when the notice of judgment or final order or resolution subject of the petition was received; when a motion for reconsideration was filed, if any; and the notice of denial of the said appeal was received. This was to show that their petition was filed on time.


Nine more party-lists secured TROs from the SC in December that also enjoined the Comelec from enforcing its separate resolutions that rejected their petition for registration as party-list group. These are:


    

  • Ayuda sa May Kapansanan, Inc.
    • 

  • Abante Sambayanan
    • 

  • Apat-Dapat
    • 

  • Uma Ilonggo
    • 

  • Ang Tinig ng Senior Citizens sa Filipinas
    • 

  • Linkud Bayanihan Party
    • 

  • Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Conference for Peace and Development
    • 

  • Alliance for Resilience, Sustainability and Empowerment
    • 

  • Igorot Warriors International Inc.
    • 



The Comelec is eyeing to start the printing of ballots for the 2022 polls this January. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









