OCTA: Metro Manila COVID-19 cases on downward trajectory; pattern 'becoming true'
MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region's new COVID-19 cases are on a downward trajectory in recent days with the recent decreasing pattern "becoming true," independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said.
Per the Department of Health's daily case bulletin, of the 22,958 additional COVID-19 infections recorded Wednesday, 8,376 were from the National Capital Region. Six testing laboratories did not submit data to the DOH.
According to OCTA Research, Metro Manila's reproduction rate — or the number of people one positive COVID-19 case can infect on average — declined to just 1.79 from up to 4.24 throughout last week.
"The last time the NCR had less than 10,000 cases in one day was exactly two weeks ago on January 5, when the surge was still accelerating," OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in a tweet Wednesday evening.
"The pattern is very similar to the South Africa experience of a rapid surge followed by a dramatic decrease in infections," David, a professor at the Institute of Mathematics UP Diliman, also said.
NCR new cases on a downward trajectory as the reproduction number decreased to 1.79 and the weekly growth rate becomes negative at -10%. SA pattern becoming true. @dzrhnews @dzbb @allangatus @NewsRmn @News5PH @dwiz882 @ali_sotto @dzme_1530khz @DZAR1026 @RMMendozaMT @haydeesampang pic.twitter.com/6y3sirfWdW— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) January 19, 2022
OCTA added that both the daily new cases and the seven-day moving average are seeing a downtick, while the weekly growth rate has gone down by 10%.
Outside Metro Manila, though, cases continue to accelerate day by day in other urbanized cities.
“While growth rates have slowed in NCR Plus, they are still accelerating in many highly urbanized cities outside NCR Plus,” David said, pointing to the growth rates in cities such as Tacloban City (469%), Cebu City (378%), Davao City (305%), Iloilo City (281%) and Baguio City (269%).
Earlier, the research group said that it was still too early to conclude that the cases in the capital region were going down as the downtick could still be attributed to limited testing capacity. David on Wednesday evening said the "pattern [is] becoming true."
However, 43.5% of 62,531 samples on January 17 tested positive for COVID-19 in Wednesday's tally — still significantly above the 5% positivity rate threshold set by the World Health Organization before opening economies.
"While this is encouraging news, it must be emphasized that NCR remains at critical risk as the [average daily attack rate] and the positivity rate are still above critical levels," David was careful to point out.
"Residents are advised not to be complacent and still comply strictly with minimum public health standards so as not to prolong the surge of infections."
Provinces with the most new cases on 1.19.22. Data was extracted from https://t.co/kM89DgrHW7. Any discrepancies in data due to error, reporting lag etc. should be addressed to DOH. @dzbb @allangatus @News5PH @dzrhnews @DZAR1026 @NewsRmn @dzme_1530khz @dwiz882 @ali_sotto pic.twitter.com/F26ahnEHgD— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) January 19, 2022
— Franco Luna with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
Daily growth rate in the National Capital Region is down to 2% from 3% of the previous day, according to OCTA Research.
OCTA Research fellow Guido David says the capital region could be close to the peak in new cases or the region has reached its limits in testing capacity.
NCR daily growth rate just 2%. The NCR could be close to the peak in new cases, or the NCR has reached its limits in testing capacity. @dzbb @dzrhnews @allangatus @News5PH @DZAR1026 @NewsRmn @dwiz882 @dzme_1530khz @EagleNews @ABSCBNNews @sofiatomacruz @PhilstarNews @haydeesampang pic.twitter.com/qkSPVvyf6e— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) January 16, 2022
The LRTA says it will implement the "no vaccination, no ride/no entry" policy starting January 17.
Only vaccinated passengers will be allowed to ride the LRT-2 and will be required to show proof of vaccination.
January 13, 2022
The Department of Transportation has issued an order barring unvaccinated people from using public transportation in Metro Manila while the capital region is under Alert Level 3.
"All concerned attached agencies and sectoral offices of DOTr are directed to ensure that operators of public transportation shall allow access or issue tickets only to ‘fully vaccinated persons’ as evidenced by a physical or digital copies of an LGU (local government unit)-issued vaccine card, or any IATF-prescribed document, with a valid government issued ID with picture and address," it says.
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says she's in isolation following a recent exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual.
The government must ensure supply of basic medicines like paracetamol amid reports of people having trouble getting access to them, Akbayan party-list says Wednesda
"A shortage of paracetamol is another bitter pill that must not be swallowed by the public," Dr. RJ Naguit, second nominee of the party-list, says in a release.
The government has played down the reported shortage, saying supplies are adequate according to its monitoring. It said only specific brands of paracetamol are out of stock at pharmacies.
"For the last two years, the people have been swallowing too many bitter pills in the form of strict lockdowns, lack of mass testing, and inadequate ayuda. And after all our sacrifices, what do we get? We are entering the third year of the pandemic with hardly any paracetamol pills to swallow," Naguit says, adding failure to ensure steady stocks of basic medicines would lower confidence in government.
