DOH adds 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, total at 3.2 million
 


Philstar.com
January 16, 2022 | 4:00pm





 
DOH adds 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, total at 3.2 million
San Juan de Dios Hospital in Pasay City displays full capacity for COVID-19 cases sign on Jan. 14, 2022.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday added 37,154 more confirmed infections, bringing the national caseload to 3,205,396. 


This comes after Saturday afternoon's 39,004 new cases marked a new record for single-day additions in the Philippines.



Positivity rate: The newly confirmed cases made up 47.4% out of 81,381 tests, well above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.


Laboratories testing: According to the Department of Health, 12 testing laboratories, which make up 2.7% of all samples tested and 3.4% of all positive cases, were not able to submit their data.


Deaths: The department also reported 50 additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 52,907 or 1.65% of all cases.


Recoveries: As of the DOH's latest update, 30,037 more patients recovered from the virus for a total of 2,864,633 recoveries since the pandemic started.


Active cases: Given the total deaths and recoveries, 287,856 patients are still classified as active cases, which represent 9.0% of the confirmed total infections.


The Department of Health has since confirmed that there is community transmission of the Omicron variant in Metro Manila.


As of this writing, only 67.8 percent of Metro Manila residents are fully vaccinated. The DOH said that 66% of all ward beds and 57% of all ICU beds in Metro Manila are now being utilized.


Both national and local executives have ramped up pressure against the unvaccinated in the past few weeks. Along with the Department of Transportation, Metro Manila's mayors unanimously agreed to restrict the mobility of unvaccinated people in the capital region. A number of local governments have already passed ordinances banning the unvaccinated from entering malls, establishments, and public transportation in their localities. 


It has been 670 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted in some areas in Luzon. 


Franco Luna


 


 










 









COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: January 16, 2022 - 4:03pm 




Bite-sized updates on the emerging coronavirus Omicron variant outbreak and third wave of the pandemic in the Philippines. — Photo by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman







January 16, 2022 - 4:03pm 


The DOH reports 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, the third highest single daily rise since the start of the pandemic.


Active cases are at 287,856 or 9%, a new record high for the fifth straight day.


The possibility rate is at 47.4%.


 





January 15, 2022 - 4:10pm 


The Department of Health reports 39,004 new COVID-19 infections, topping the previous record of 37,207 cases set just a day before.


The new COVID-19 infections bring the country’s total caseload to 3,168,379. Of this, 280,813 are currently sick.







January 14, 2022 - 4:48pm 


Citing the spike in virus cases, the Department of Education suspends classes in public schools in Metro Manila until January 22.


Private schools, meanwhile, can opt to call off classes and other activities depending on the developments of the pandemic.







January 14, 2022 - 3:27pm 


Curfew hours are back in Cavite province.


The provincial government is again imposing a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. cutoff for motorists and pedestrians under Ordinance 342-2022 as COVID-19 cases spike.







January 14, 2022 - 1:36pm 


COVID-19 infections are not projected to peak anytime "soon," Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire says at a press conference.


"Sa aming projections, it's going to happen towards the end of January or even as late as the second week of February," Vergeire says.


















