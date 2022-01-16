DOH adds 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, total at 3.2 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday added 37,154 more confirmed infections, bringing the national caseload to 3,205,396.

This comes after Saturday afternoon's 39,004 new cases marked a new record for single-day additions in the Philippines.

Positivity rate: The newly confirmed cases made up 47.4% out of 81,381 tests, well above the 5-percent threshold of the World Health Organization for opening economies.

Laboratories testing: According to the Department of Health, 12 testing laboratories, which make up 2.7% of all samples tested and 3.4% of all positive cases, were not able to submit their data.

Deaths: The department also reported 50 additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 52,907 or 1.65% of all cases.

Recoveries: As of the DOH's latest update, 30,037 more patients recovered from the virus for a total of 2,864,633 recoveries since the pandemic started.

Active cases: Given the total deaths and recoveries, 287,856 patients are still classified as active cases, which represent 9.0% of the confirmed total infections.

The Department of Health has since confirmed that there is community transmission of the Omicron variant in Metro Manila.

As of this writing, only 67.8 percent of Metro Manila residents are fully vaccinated. The DOH said that 66% of all ward beds and 57% of all ICU beds in Metro Manila are now being utilized.

Both national and local executives have ramped up pressure against the unvaccinated in the past few weeks. Along with the Department of Transportation, Metro Manila's mayors unanimously agreed to restrict the mobility of unvaccinated people in the capital region. A number of local governments have already passed ordinances banning the unvaccinated from entering malls, establishments, and public transportation in their localities.

It has been 670 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted in some areas in Luzon.

