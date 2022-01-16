

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
OCTA: With NCR growth rate at 2%, Metro either peaking or reaching testing capacity
 


Franco Luna - Philstar.com
January 16, 2022 | 11:24am





  
OCTA: With NCR growth rate at 2%, Metro either peaking or reaching testing capacity
Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office inoculate motorists with their booster shots while inside the comfort of their vehicles as they queue at the 24/7 drive-thru vaccination program of the local government for the general population at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Jan. 14, 2022. Manila mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso opens the Quirino Grandstand vaccination site for 24/7 to accommodate more people wanting to get their booster shot.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — The growth rate of Metro Manila's seven-day moving average in COVID-19 cases is down to two percent, indicating that the capital region's coronavirus situation is either peaking or nearing the limits of its testing capacity, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said.


The term seven-day moving average refers to the average daily number of newly detected COVID-19 cases over a 7-day period. The growth rate of the seven-day average on Saturday went down to 2% from 3% the day before. 



This comes after the 18,422 cases of the 39,004 cases on Saturday afternoon came from the National Capital Region, which OCTA said was "within the range of expectations."


"The NCR could be close to the peak in new cases, or the NCR has reached its limits in testing capacity," OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in a tweet Sunday morning. 


"If new cases start to decrease in the NCR over the next week, then it is the first case. In the second case, we will see the number of cases continue to hover around the same level, until the downward trend happens."




Earlier, OCTA said that the virus surge "could be slowing in Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan" but was careful to note that "there is uncertainty in the projections because of possible backlog and testing being overwhelmed."


To date, health authorities have recorded 3.17 million cases of the coronavirus in the Philippines, 265,509 of whom are still active cases. 


Saturday afternoon's 39,004 new cases marked a new record for single-day additions in the Philippines.


It has been 670 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted in some areas in Luzon. 


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
METRO MANILA
















 
Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







P30 billion pandemic aid for restaurants pushed 







P30 billion pandemic aid for restaurants pushed



By Edu Punay |
12 hours ago 


A bill has been filed in the House of Representatives seeking to provide P30 billion in assistance to restaurants affected...








Headlines
fbtw













Isko Moreno: Perks should be given to vaccinated, not the unvaxxed







Isko Moreno: Perks should be given to vaccinated, not the unvaxxed



 By Ghio Ong |
12 hours ago 


For Manila Mayor and presidential aspirant Isko Moreno, those who lined up even in the wee hours just to get jabs against...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;Submit vaccination status inventory by January 31&rsquo;







‘Submit vaccination status inventory by January 31’



By Romina Cabrera |
12 hours ago 


The Department of the Interior and Local Government said that barangays are given until the end of the month to submit their...








Headlines
fbtw













Sotto: Blue Ribbon has enough evidence vs Pharmally officials







Sotto: Blue Ribbon has enough evidence vs Pharmally officials



By Paolo Romero |
12 hours ago 


Senate President Vicente Sotto III believes the Blue Ribbon committee should wrap up its inquiry into the alleged multibillion-peso...








Headlines
fbtw













VP bet Dr. Willie Ong catches COVID-19







VP bet Dr. Willie Ong catches COVID-19



By Ghio Ong |
1 day ago 


Vice presidential aspirant Dr. Willie Ong has caught COVID-19, the doctor bared on his Facebook Live video yesterday, as he...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto tests positive for COVID-19







Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto tests positive for COVID-19



3 hours ago 


"Hi everyone, bad news, I've tested positive for covid-19. I have sore throat, fever, and body aches, but please don't worry!"...








Headlines
fbtw













Government simplifies vaccination, banks on house-to-house jabs







Government simplifies vaccination, banks on house-to-house jabs



By Alexis Romero |
12 hours ago 


The government has simplified the COVID-19 vaccination process as it seeks to ramp up its inoculation efforts amid a sharp...








Headlines
fbtw













&lsquo;No vax, no fly&rsquo; for domestic flights







‘No vax, no fly’ for domestic flights



By Rudy Santos |
12 hours ago 


Starting tomorrow, only domestic travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to board local carriers bound for or...








Headlines
fbtw













Violators to get warning in first week of 'No vax, no ride'







Violators to get warning in first week of 'No vax, no ride'



By Emmanuel Tupas |
12 hours ago 


Commuters who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 will not receive sanctions on the first week of implementation of the government’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Gas prices to go up this week
 






Gas prices to go up this week



By Danessa Rivera |
12 hours ago 


Petroleum companies are setting another round of big-time price hikes this week. It is the third time that they are increasing...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with