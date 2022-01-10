

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
DILG: Barangays to restrict unvaccinated 'within bounds of the law'
 


Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 12:55pm





 
DILG: Barangays to restrict unvaccinated 'within bounds of the law'
Members of the Manila Police District Station 5 round up more than 100 individuals at the Ferguson basketball court in Ermita, Manila on May 6, 2021 for violating the curfew and health protocols.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government assured the public that any barangay officials implementing President Rodrigo Duterte's directive to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals in their respective barangays will do so within the bounds of the law.


The Commission on Human Rights has cautioned against arrests of unvaccinated people since there is no law making being unvaccinated a crime or making vaccination mandatory.



“The president is merely exercising his authority as chief executive under the public health emergency. He was very clear in his directive that an arrest will only be a last resort. They will first appeal (with the unvaccinated) to stay in their homes," Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement sent to media on Monday.


"Barangay officials may only arrest the unvaccinated individual who refuses to cooperate and who are leaving the homes for non-essential purposes."


He advised the public to bring their vaccination cards at all times to present to barangay officials and to police officers as proof of vaccination upon request.


DILG: Barangay officials must be guided by local ordinances


Año said that barangay officials are persons in authority and are duty-bound to implement the president’s directive as well as the ordinances passed by their respective local government units.


"I am now giving orders to the barangay captains to look for those persons who are not vaccinated and just request them or order them if you may to stay put," Duterte said during his "Talk to the People" pre-recorded message aired last Thursday.


As he has in the past, the president went on to threaten arrest against anyone refusing vaccination. "If he refuses, if he goes out his house and goes around the community, he can be restrained. If he refuses, the captain is empowered now to arrest recalcitrant persons," he said.


Rights group Karapatan said that while the government can be imposed during public health emergencies, these should be proportional and non-discriminatory.


"Prohibiting access to basic services such as public transportation and threats of possible arrests and detention of unvaccinated individuals if they go out of their homes are certainly highly questionable policies that violate their rights," Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said last week.


DILG Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya in the department's statement Monday said that barangay officials should also be guided by the ordinances passed by their LGUs.


RELATED: LGUs have leeway in enforcing quarantine, but no license for cruel punishments


As of this writing, seven local governments in Metro Manila have so far approved ordinances restricting the mobility of the unvaccinated in their respective jurisdictions. These are:


    

  • Caloocan City (Ordinance No. 0959) 
    • 

  • Quezon City (Ordinance No. 3076) 
    • 

  • San Juan City (Ordinance No. 2022-1) 
    • 

  • Valenzuela City (Ordinance No. 976) 
    • 

  • Pateros City (Ordinance No. 2022-01) 
    • 

  • Las Piñas City (Ordinance 02-2022)
    • 

  • Taguig City (Ordinance No. 62)
    • 



Other city governments in the capital region remain in the process of deliberating their respective ordinances which should pass next week.


Unvaccinated required to present negative RT-PCR tests


This comes after all Metro Manila mayors earlier passed a Metro Manila Council resolution that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals must remain in their homes except for essential trips under Alert Level 3 or higher.


In areas with effective ordinances, the DILG said that the unvaccinated need to stay at home except to procure essential goods and services such as food, water, medicine or medical devices, public utilities, work, and medical and dental visits.


Under the resolution by the Metro Manila Council, the unvaccinated will also be banned from indoor and al fresco dining, hotels, country clubs, leisure trips, and similar establishments and public transportation.


Malaya said that unvaccinated individuals going to work must present a negative RT-PCR test result every two weeks otherwise they will not be allowed to leave their homes.


"We are doing this to protect the unvaccinated themselves because they are prone to critical illness and hospitalization and we need to protect our health care system from being overwhelmed with the exponential rise of coronavirus cases because of the Omicron variant," he said.


The ordinances, which outline administrative penalties ranging from P500 to P5,000 with imprisonment of 7 days to 30 days, authorize barangays officials, the police, the City Health Office, and the Business Permits and Licensing Office to implement the law.


Establishments that violate the ordinance will also be penalized with a fine of P3,000-5,000 and suspension or cancellation of business permits at the discretion of the court.


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DILG
LOCAL GOVERNMENT UNITS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Marcos gave radio interview before disqualification case hearing







Marcos gave radio interview before disqualification case hearing



By Franco Luna |
23 hours ago 


A medical certificate signed by one Dr. Benedict Francis Valdecanas claimed that Marcos was experiencing body malaise and...








Headlines
fbtw













DOST-funded COVID-19 vaccine mix-and-match study underway







DOST-funded COVID-19 vaccine mix-and-match study underway



By Rainier Allan Ronda |
14 hours ago 

 
The government-funded study to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines is underway and expected to be completed by the end of the...








Headlines
fbtw













Longer terms for president, lawmakers, local officials pushed in Congress







Longer terms for president, lawmakers, local officials pushed in Congress



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


"The three-year term for members of the House of  Representatives, as the past experiences would show, is a very very...








Headlines
fbtw













Election period begins: Comelec imposes checkpoints, gun ban







Election period begins: Comelec imposes checkpoints, gun ban



22 hours ago 


With the formal election period officially starting and law enforcers manning joint checkpoints, the Philippine National Police...








Headlines
fbtw













For second straight day, Philippines sets record with 28,707 new COVID-19 cases







For second straight day, Philippines sets record with 28,707 new COVID-19 cases



22 hours ago 


It has been 663 days since the first enhanced community quarantine was hoisted over some parts of Luzon, and the Philippines...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Robredo hits 'fake news' purveyors: Stop spreading lies in times of crisis







Robredo hits 'fake news' purveyors: Stop spreading lies in times of crisis



2 hours ago 


"If we've decided collectively that our country is one that is anchored on the truth, then we have to help each other,”...








Headlines
fbtw













Lacson to voters: Track record matters







Lacson to voters: Track record matters



By Delon Porcalla |
14 hours ago 


Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson has appealed to voters not to fall for promises of candidates, but instead look...








Headlines
fbtw













PopCom celebrates law criminalizing child marriage







PopCom celebrates law criminalizing child marriage



14 hours ago 


The enactment of a law that criminalizes the union of an adult with a minor was lauded over the weekend by the Commission...








Headlines
fbtw













Alarmed over viral photo of PWD climbing stairs, CHR calls for better facilities







Alarmed over viral photo of PWD climbing stairs, CHR calls for better facilities



By Franco Luna |
1 day ago 


"We urge the administration of the LRT and MRT to ensure that all facilities, which cater to the specific needs of Persons...








Headlines
fbtw













OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate 'likely' to breach 50% in coming days







OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate 'likely' to breach 50% in coming days



1 day ago 


An elevated positivity rate means authorities may need to tighten movement restrictions to break the virus contagion.








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with