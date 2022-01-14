

















































 
























Metro Manila, 82 other areas under Alert Level 3 until end-January
 


Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 12:40pm





 
Metro Manila, 82 other areas under Alert Level 3 until end-January
Motorists spend the night inside their cars as they queue at the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot drive-thru vaccination program of the local government for the general population at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 before dawn. Some motorists started arriving as early as 12 midnight to be first in line for their choice of booster brand.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
 


MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 3 until the end of January, Malacañang announced Friday, as new coronavirus infections surge to its highest since the pandemic began.


Joining Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 from January 16 to 31 are 54 other areas, as follows:



    

  • Baguio City
    • 

  • Ifugao
    • 

  • Mountain Province
    • 

  • Dagupan City
    • 

  • Ilocos Sur
    • 

  • Santiago City
    • 

  • Cagayan
    • 

  • Angeles City
    • 

  • Aurora
    • 

  • Bataan
    • 

  • Bulacan
    • 

  • Olongapo City
    • 

  • Pampanga
    • 

  • Zambales
    • 

  • Rizal
    • 

  • Batangas
    • 

  • Cavite
    • 

  • Laguna
    • 

  • Lucena City
    • 

  • Marinduque
    • 

  • Romblon
    • 

  • Camarines Norte
    • 

  • Catanduanes
    • 

  • Naga City
    • 

  • Sorsogon
    • 

  • Iloilo City
    • 

  • Iloilo
    • 

  • Negros Occidental
    • 

  • Guimaras
    • 

  • Lapu-Lapu City
    • 

  • Bohol
    • 

  • Cebu
    • 

  • Negros Oriental
    • 

  • Ormoc City
    • 

  • Biliran
    • 

  • Eastern Samar
    • 

  • Leyte
    • 

  • Northern Samar
    • 

  • Southern Leyte
    • 

  • Western Samar
    • 

  • Isabela City
    • 

  • Zamboanga City
    • 

  • Zamboanga del Sur
    • 

  • Bukidnon
    • 

  • Iligan City
    • 

  • Misamis Occidental
    • 

  • Misamis Oriental
    • 

  • Davao del Sur
    • 

  • Davao del Norte
    • 

  • General Santos City
    • 

  • South Cotabato
    • 

  • Surigao del Sur
    • 

  • Agusan del Norte
    • 

  • Lanao del Sur
    • 



Meanwhile, the following areas are now under Alert Level 3 from January 14 to 31:


    

  • Benguet
    • 

  • Kalinga
    • 

  • Abra
    • 

  • La Union
    • 

  • Ilocos Norte
    • 

  • Pangasinan
    • 

  • Nueva Vizcaya
    • 

  • Isabela
    • 

  • Quirino
    • 

  • Nueva Ecija
    • 

  • Tarlac
    • 

  • Quezon province
    • 

  • Occidental Mindoro
    • 

  • Oriental Mindoro
    • 

  • Camarines Sur
    • 

  • Albay
    • 

  • Bacolod City
    • 

  • Aklan
    • 

  • Capiz
    • 

  • Antique
    • 

  • Cebu City
    • 

  • Mandaue City
    • 

  • Tacloban City
    • 

  • Cagayan de Oro City
    • 

  • Davao City
    • 

  • Butuan City
    • 

  • Agusan del Sur
    • 

  • Cotabato City
    • 



Under Alert Level 3, most businesses will have to operate at 30% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated people and 50% outdoor venue capacity, according to guidelines set by the government’s pandemic task force.


The following activities are considered “high-risk for transmission” and will not be allowed to operate under Alert Level 3.


    

  • Face-to-face classes for basic education unless approved by the pandemic task force or the Office of the President
    • 

  • Contact sports, except those conducted in a bubble-type setup
    • 

  • Funfairs/peryas and kid amusement industries like playgrounds, playroom and kiddie rides
    • 

  • Venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, bars, clubs, concert halls and theaters
    • 

  • Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments unless allowed by the pandemic task force or the Office of the President
    • 

  • Gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household
    • 



The following areas, meanwhile, will be under Alert Level 2 from January 16 to 31:


    

  • Apayao
    • 

  • Batanes
    • 

  • Palawan
    • 

  • Puerto Princesa City
    • 

  • Masbate
    • 

  • Siquijor
    • 

  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 

  • Zamboanga Sibugay
    • 

  • Camiguin
    • 

  • Lanao del Norte
    • 

  • Davao de Oro
    • 

  • Davao Occidental
    • 

  • Davao Oriental
    • 

  • North Cotabato
    • 

  • Sarangani
    • 

  • Sultan Kudarat
    • 

  • Dinagat Islands
    • 

  • Surigao del Norte
    • 

  • Basilan
    • 

  • Maguindanao
    • 

  • Sulu
    • 

  • Tawi-Tawi
    • 



Under Alert Level 2, most activities are allowed at 50% indoor venue capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals and at 70% outdoor venue capacity, including limited face-to-face classes for basic education, subject to the approval of the Office of the President.


Only casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments would not be allowed to operate, unless permitted by the pandemic task force or the Office of the President. — Xave Gregorio


 










 









