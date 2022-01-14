Metro Manila, 82 other areas under Alert Level 3 until end-January

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 3 until the end of January, Malacañang announced Friday, as new coronavirus infections surge to its highest since the pandemic began.

Joining Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 from January 16 to 31 are 54 other areas, as follows:

Baguio City

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Dagupan City

Ilocos Sur

Santiago City

Cagayan

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Zambales

Rizal

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Lucena City

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

Naga City

Sorsogon

Iloilo City

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Lapu-Lapu City

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Ormoc City

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Southern Leyte

Western Samar

Isabela City

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Sur

Bukidnon

Iligan City

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Davao del Sur

Davao del Norte

General Santos City

South Cotabato

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Meanwhile, the following areas are now under Alert Level 3 from January 14 to 31:

Benguet

Kalinga

Abra

La Union

Ilocos Norte

Pangasinan

Nueva Vizcaya

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Quezon province

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Camarines Sur

Albay

Bacolod City

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Tacloban City

Cagayan de Oro City

Davao City

Butuan City

Agusan del Sur

Cotabato City

Under Alert Level 3, most businesses will have to operate at 30% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated people and 50% outdoor venue capacity, according to guidelines set by the government’s pandemic task force.

The following activities are considered “high-risk for transmission” and will not be allowed to operate under Alert Level 3.

Face-to-face classes for basic education unless approved by the pandemic task force or the Office of the President

Contact sports, except those conducted in a bubble-type setup

Funfairs/peryas and kid amusement industries like playgrounds, playroom and kiddie rides

Venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, bars, clubs, concert halls and theaters

Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments unless allowed by the pandemic task force or the Office of the President

Gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household

The following areas, meanwhile, will be under Alert Level 2 from January 16 to 31:

Apayao

Batanes

Palawan

Puerto Princesa City

Masbate

Siquijor

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay

Camiguin

Lanao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Davao Oriental

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Basilan

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Under Alert Level 2, most activities are allowed at 50% indoor venue capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals and at 70% outdoor venue capacity, including limited face-to-face classes for basic education, subject to the approval of the Office of the President.

Only casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments would not be allowed to operate, unless permitted by the pandemic task force or the Office of the President. — Xave Gregorio