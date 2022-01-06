

















































 
























DOH records additional 29 Omicron cases, 18 Delta variant cases
 


Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 2:33pm





 
DOH records additional 29 Omicron cases, 18 Delta variant cases
Undated file photo shows the immigration screening at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport
The STAR / Rudy Santos, File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Thursday that 29 new cases of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of concern were detected from the 48 samples sequenced last Jan. 2, 2022 while 18 others tested positive for the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant.


This brings the total number of confirmed Omicron variant cases to 43, while the total number of confirmed Delta variant cases in the country now stands at 8,497.



The DOH in a statement issued Thursday said that 10 local cases of the Delta variant and 19 local cases of the Omicron variant had Metro Manila as their indicated address.


The 29 Omicron variant cases are composed of 10 returning overseas Filipinos and 19 local cases.


Of the 19 local cases: 


    

  • 14 are still active
    • 

  • three have recovered
    • 

  • the outcomes of the remaining two cases are still being verified.
    • 



Delta variant cases


According to the DOH, the latest sequencing run for the Delta variant was composed of samples from 19 returning overseas Filipinos and 29 local cases from areas with case clusters.


Of the additional 18 Delta variant cases, 8 were returning overseas Filipinos. 


"The DOH is verifying the test results and health status of all passengers of these flights to determine if there are other confirmed cases or passengers who became symptomatic after arrival," the DOH said. 


Aside from these cases, one "had no lineage assigned."


Travelers who have arrived in the Philippines through these flights may call the DOH COVID-19 Hotlines at (02) 8942 6843 or 1555, or their respective LGUs to report their status.


"The DOH strongly encourages eligible individuals, especially our senior citizens, those with comorbidities, and children to get vaccinated and boosted immediately. Vaccines are still our best defense and proven to be safe, effective, and free. Let’s not be agents of transmission and prevent further spread of the virus as more transmission means more mutations," the DOH said.


"At the earliest signs of symptoms, remember to isolate immediately and do the right test at the right time. Finally, let us maximize our telemedicine services and keep our hospitals from filling up. You may access these services at bit.ly.DOHTelemedicine. Let’s keep our guards on for Omicron."


Genome sequencing is done by the DOH, the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center, and the University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health.


 










 









Recommended














 

 






































