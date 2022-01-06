Hotel in quarantine breach bucks closure by Makati LGU

MANILA, Philippines — The Makati city government is shutting down the Berjaya Makati Hotel for three months after it was involved in a quarantine breach by a Filipino woman from the United States who skipped isolation, partied in Poblacion and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Makati City Law Department head Don Camiña told reporters that the local government is closing the Berjaya since the Department of Tourism suspended its accreditation following the quarantine skipping mess involving Gwyneth Chua, infamously known as “Poblacion girl.”

“Only hotels with DOT accreditation can operate at this time under relevant DOT and IATF guidelines,” Camiña said.

The Berjaya, however, contested Makati City’s closure of the hotel, saying it "is without legal basis."

"The DOT order is not yet final as the hotel will appeal it within the fifteen-day period it is given. Meanwhile, the suspension is not in effect," the hotel said in a statement.

It added that there is no law that penalizes hotels for failing to report that a guest jumped quarantine and that it has to be accorded due process and be allowed to explain before any penalties are imposed.

RELATED: Duterte says hotels not responsible for quarantine breaches, sends cops

The hotel also said that they cannot close down immediately as they still have 18 quarantined guests who tested positive, while 80 more are still in the middle of their quarantine period, and some 20 more guests per week are coming in and have paid in advance.

"To close down a quarantine hotel for no legal reason is to close down a hospital just when it is helping to win the war. There is no benefit to be gained by such regulatory posturing when national interest and public health are on the line," the Berjaya said.

DOT Show-Cause Order

The DOT earlier asked the hotel to submit its response to the quarantine-skipping incident allegations within three days.

In its reply dated January 1, the Berjaya admitted that Chua left the hotel after checking in on her arrival date December 22.

The CCTV footage showed that she left the premises at 11:45 p.m., just 15 minutes after checking in.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group have filed charges against Chua, her parents Allan Chua and Gemma Leonardo-Chua, and her boyfriend, Rico Atienza for violating Republic Act No. 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Also charged were Berjaya resident manager Galidolyn Biala, assistant resident manager Den Sabayo, security manager Tito Arboleda, security/doorman Esteban Gatbonton and front desk counter personnel Hannah Araneta. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Ian Nicolas Cigaral and Rosette Adel