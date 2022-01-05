

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Duterte says hotels not responsible for quarantine breaches, sends cops
 


Jonathan de Santos - Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 9:24am





 
Duterte says hotels not responsible for quarantine breaches, sends cops
This May 13, 2020 photo shows the Makati skyline
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — The government cannot fault quarantine hotels for people slipping out of their premises since only the state can enforce quarantine rules, President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday night as he suggested deploying police officers to do that.


The president made the remarks at the top of his weekly pre-recorded televised briefings after the case of a Filipina traveler who skipped quarantine to party hit the news. The party-goer — and another traveler who skipped quarantine to get a massage — has been caught and will be held accountable, authorities have said.



RELATED: CIDG to file raps vs 'Poblacion Girl', parents for quarantine breach


"They cannot be doing the police work for the government," Duterte said, adding government can designate hotels as quarantine facilities but enforcement of the quarantine should by done by government personnel.


"It would not be legally correct to go after the hotel owners or the managers there or whoever is attending to the needs of the people that are inside the hotel because of quarantine reasons," he said.


Duterte, a lawyer, said hotels and facilities do not have the authority to keep people from leaving quarantine and having them do that "would be a messy thing to do." 


RELATED: Makati hotel sorry over quarantine breach


He said the Philippine National Police can send police officers to guard the hotels and monitor compliance with quarantine protocols. In a statement Wednesday, the PNP said it will do that and "intensify" its inspections of quarantine facilities.


"Let this be a warning that there is no room for complacency especially [in handling] guests," the PNP said, adding that police presence will be effective "in tracking modus (schemes) such as the absentee quarantine." 


NBI probes quarantine 'rackets'


The National Bureau of Investigation has already been tasked with looking into whether there are schemes that allow people on quarantine to skip isolation for pay.


The tourism department has also been looking into alleged "absentee quarantine" packages available at some hotels, according to a Dec. 30, 2021 BusinessMirror report.


Although implementation of quarantine protocols has been vigorously enforced against ordinary citizens, high-profile violators of guidelines on essential travel and holding large gatherings have regularly been let off the hook.


 










 









COVID-19 PANDEMIC
QUARANTINE RULES
QUARANTINE VIOLATORS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Gadon on preventive suspension, risks disbarment over vulgar video







Gadon on preventive suspension, risks disbarment over vulgar video



By Kristine Joy Patag |
16 hours ago 


The high court, acting motu propio or on its own, on Tuesday issued a show-cause order against Gadon to explain why he should...








Headlines
fbtw













Palace: Government open to reassessing price caps on RT-PCR tests







Palace: Government open to reassessing price caps on RT-PCR tests



By Alexis Romero |
16 hours ago 

 
Nograles urged those who have COVID-19 symptoms or who were exposed to infected persons to isolate themselves and to immediately...








Headlines
fbtw













De Lima: Bilibid riot probe should seek cause of 'general restlessness' at prison







De Lima: Bilibid riot probe should seek cause of 'general restlessness' at prison



17 hours ago 


Sen. Leila de Lima urged authorities to identify the root causes of the recent riot at the New Bilibid Prison that left three...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH projects COVID-19 cases to peak end-January, may surpass Delta spike







DOH projects COVID-19 cases to peak end-January, may surpass Delta spike



23 hours ago 


“We have initial projections which state that at the end of January, cases will peak,” Health Undersecretary Maria...








Headlines
fbtw













SC reduces coverage, duration of 2020/21 Bar exams







SC reduces coverage, duration of 2020/21 Bar exams



By Kristine Joy Patag |
18 hours ago 


The Supreme Court reduced the coverage and shortened the duration of the 2020/21 Bar Examinations, amid the uptick of COVID-19...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Duterte says hotels not responsible for quarantine breaches, sends cops







Duterte says hotels not responsible for quarantine breaches, sends cops



By Jonathan de Santos |
27 minutes ago 


"They cannot be doing the police work for the government," Duterte said.








Headlines
fbtw













NBI to look into schemes to cut quarantine for pay







NBI to look into schemes to cut quarantine for pay



By Kristine Joy Patag |
18 hours ago 


Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Tuesday that he ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into possible...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH says no shortage of paracetamol, flu meds despite reports on social media







DOH says no shortage of paracetamol, flu meds despite reports on social media



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
19 hours ago 


The Department of Health advised the public against hoarding, panic-buying or unnecessary purchases of paracetamol and other...








Headlines
fbtw













CHR to press on with rights education despite vetoed creation of Human Rights Institute







CHR to press on with rights education despite vetoed creation of Human Rights Institute



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
21 hours ago 


Duterte rejected a provision in Republic Act 11639 or the General Appropriations Act of 2022 that establishes the HRI—a...








Headlines
fbtw













Omicron fears prompt House lockdown







Omicron fears prompt House lockdown



22 hours ago 


The House of Representatives has been placed on lockdown amid the threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant that health authorities...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with