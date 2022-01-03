

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
PDP-Laban plea to resume COC filing raises worries of poll delays
 


Philstar.com
January 3, 2022 | 2:51pm





 
PDP-Laban plea to resume COC filing raises worries of poll delays
In a show of confidence, President Rodrigo Duterte raised the hands of Information and Communications Secretary Gregorio Honasan III, Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner Greco Belgica and former public works secretary Mark Villar.
Jesse Bustos
 


MANILA, Philippines — The administration party's petition to reopen the filing of certificates of candidacy could cause problems if it will mean delaying the May 9 elections, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Monday as he stressed that President Rodrigo Duterte's term cannot extend beyond June 30.


Lacson, who is running for president, said that he is not accusing the administration of attempts at term extension but said the Senate can preserve the line of succession by electing a Senate president who could step in as acting president in case polls are delayed.



"If such a scenario becomes imminent, before Congress adjourns, we will elect a new Senate president whose term expires on June 30, 2025," he said, adding the Senate president will then "act as president until a new president or vice president shall have been chosen and qualified."


"Most of my colleagues have already agreed to this proposal, since democracy and the fundamental law of the land could be at risk," he also said.


Lacson was reacting to a petition that one faction of the PDP-Laban party has filed with the Commission on Elections to reopen the filing of COCs and delay the printing of ballots that will be used for the May elections.


The PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the Comelec cannot print the ballots yet anyway since there are pending petitions at the poll body and at the Supreme Court that would affect some aspirants and party-list groups seeking office.


The party also said it did not have enough time "to remedy the political vacuum" created by Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa's withdrawal of his candidacy for president, itself a last-minute decision by PDP-Laban.


Rival faction raises concerns of poll delay


A rival faction of the PDP-Laban led by Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III also cautioned against the petition, saying it "may result in delaying and derailing the electoral process" and would risk "failed elections to prolong their hold on power."


Rumors of term extensions and "no election" scenarios are common in the waning days of a presidency.


Senatorial aspirant Lutgardo Barbo, vice chair of the Pimentel faction, said the Comelec should not let the Cusi faction "illegally and idiotically acting as representatives of the PDP Laban...further destroy the party and the electoral process for their own selfish and evil ends."


The Cusi-led faction had planned to field the tandem of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go and President Rodrigo Duterte in the May elections but had Dela Rosa file his COC for president instead with Go as a last-minute candidate for vice-president.


In a flurry of substitutions last November, Go moved up as presidential candidate of a minor allied party while Duterte said he would instead run for senator. Both also withdrew their candidacies in December, leaving the administration party with no official candidate for president. — Jonathan de Santos


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
PDP-LABAN














 


Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







DOT chief: Passenger from US arrested after skipping quarantine, getting massage







DOT chief: Passenger from US arrested after skipping quarantine, getting massage



By Rosette Adel |
15 hours ago 


The Department of Tourism reported another quarantine breach.








Headlines
fbtw













Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 as cases rise, Omicron raises risk 
play









Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila from January 3 as cases rise, Omicron raises risk



2 days ago 


Metro Manila will go to the more strict Alert Level 3 from January 3 to January 15, 2022, the Palace said Friday evening...








Headlines
fbtw













Supreme Court orders 3-day work suspension over COVID-19


 




Supreme Court orders 3-day work suspension over COVID-19



6 hours ago 


The Supreme Court suspended work for three days, starting January 3 to January 5 after “many” personnel tested...








Headlines
fbtw













DOTr orders stricter implementation on public transport ahead of Alert Level 3







DOTr orders stricter implementation on public transport ahead of Alert Level 3



1 day ago 


“Let's not be complacent. The virus is still here, so let's make it a habit to wear facemasks especially when on public...








Headlines
fbtw













BuCor confirms 3 inmates dead, 14 injured in Bilibid riot







BuCor confirms 3 inmates dead, 14 injured in Bilibid riot



4 hours ago 


Three Persons Deprived of Liberty were killed and 14 others were injured in a riot that broke out at the New Bilibid Prison...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









DOT: Case of Pinay traveler who evaded quarantine now with PNP







DOT: Case of Pinay traveler who evaded quarantine now with PNP



By Rosette Adel |
11 minutes ago 


The tourism department said "the individual evaded going with hotel staff by claiming a quarantine exemption that turned out...

 






Headlines
fbtw













PDP-Laban plea to resume COC filing raises worries of poll delays







PDP-Laban plea to resume COC filing raises worries of poll delays



1 hour ago 


"If such a scenario becomes imminent, before Congress adjourns, we will elect a new Senate president whose term expires on...








Headlines
fbtw













Fact check: Video claims Marcos already 'won' with presentation of BIR certificate







Fact check: Video claims Marcos already 'won' with presentation of BIR certificate



2 hours ago 


On December 23, 201, Banat News TV posted a vlog with the title: “JUST IN: FINALLY! DISMISSED NA! Atty. Vic Rodriguez...








Headlines
fbtw













Operators told to make sure PUVs in Metro Manila only 70% full







Operators told to make sure PUVs in Metro Manila only 70% full



4 hours ago 


The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in a separate memorandum warned that the non-observance of health...








Headlines
fbtw













'Odette' death toll now at 407 as relief continues into 2022







'Odette' death toll now at 407 as relief continues into 2022



23 hours ago 


Over 4.8 million have been listed as being affected by the storm. Of which, 339,881 remain displaced and inside 1,487...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with