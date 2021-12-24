Comelec trims down presidential bets to 15, VP to 9 in updated tentative list

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has trimmed down its tentative list of candidates for the 2022 elections with 15 presidential and nine vice presidential aspirants.

On Friday, the Comelec issued a tentative list, cutting down the names of presidential aspirants from 97, as published on October 20, to just 15.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez has yet to reply to questions from reporters on whether the aspirants included in the tentative list will be the names to be printed on the official ballot for the 2022 polls.

For presidential bets, the Comelec listed the following in alphabetical order:

Former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella (Independent)

Hilario Andres (Independent)

Arcega Gerald (Independent)

Leody de Guzman (Partido Lakas ng Masa)

Isko Moreno Domagoso (Aksyon Demokratiko)

Norberto Gonzales (Partido Demokratiko Sosyalista ng Pilipinas)

Sen. Ping Lacson (Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma)

Danilo Lihaylihay (Independent)

Faisal Mangondato (Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi)

Bongbong Marcos (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas)

Maria Aurora Marcos (Independent)

Jose Montemayor Jr. (Democratic Party of the Philippines)

Edgar Niez (Independent)

Sen. Manny Pacquiao (Abag Promdi)

Vice President Leni Robredo (Independent)

The Comelec Second Division has yet to resolve the petition to cancel the Certificate of Candidacy of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos, who emerged as top bet in latest Pulse Asia pre-elections polls. Both parties already submitted their respective memoranda or their final bid.

Marcos is still facing a slew of disqualification suits, which may take longer to resolve. Summonses have already been sent to his legal team on four of the petitions.

The list also does not show Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go who withdrew his COC, and retired military Gen. Antonio Parlade, the controversial former officer of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Parlade sought to substitute for the presidential bet Antonio Vales, for Katipunan ng Demokratikong Pilipino, however the Comelec document showed that the latter is running as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, for vice presidential candidates, the Comelec listed nine names. They are:

Lito Atienza (Abag Promdi)

Walden Bello (Partido Lakas ng Masa)

Rizalito David (Democratic Party of the Philippines)

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte (Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats)

Manny Lopez (Workers and Peasants Party)

Dr. Willie Ong (Aksyon Demokratiko)

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan (Liberal Party)

Carlos Serapio (Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi)

Senate President Tito Sotto (Nationalist People’s Coalition)

The list already reflects the name of Duterte-Carpio who substituted for Lakas-CMD’s Lyle Uy in November.

For potential senatorial candidates, the Comelec has 70 names.

The list already excluded the name of President Rodrigo Duterte who withdrew his senatorial bid on December 14.

The Comelec said that the Tentative List of Aspirants/Candidates for the coming polls “are based on the initial evaluation of the Certificates of Nomination, Certificates of Candidacy and Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance.”

“Consequently, the contents of the list, particularly the names of the aspirants/candidates, political parties, as well as the name to appear on the ballot are subject to change as a result of any further evaluation and/or resolution of the Commission En Bac in relation thereto,” it added. — Kristine Joy Patag