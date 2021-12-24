

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Comelec trims down presidential bets to 15, VP to 9 in updated tentative list
 


Philstar.com
December 24, 2021 | 4:11pm





 
Comelec trims down presidential bets to 15, VP to 9 in updated tentative list
This photo shows the Comelec office in Manila. 
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has trimmed down its tentative list of candidates for the 2022 elections with 15 presidential and nine vice presidential aspirants.


On Friday, the Comelec issued a tentative list, cutting down the names of presidential aspirants from 97, as published on October 20, to just 15.



Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez has yet to reply to questions from reporters on whether the aspirants included in the tentative list will be the names to be printed on the official ballot for the 2022 polls.


For presidential bets, the Comelec listed the following in alphabetical order:


    

  • Former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella (Independent)
    • 

  • Hilario Andres (Independent)
    • 

  • Arcega Gerald (Independent)
    • 

  • Leody de Guzman (Partido Lakas ng Masa)
    • 

  • Isko Moreno Domagoso (Aksyon Demokratiko)
    • 

  • Norberto Gonzales (Partido Demokratiko Sosyalista ng Pilipinas)
    • 

  • Sen. Ping Lacson (Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma)
    • 

  • Danilo Lihaylihay (Independent)
    • 

  • Faisal Mangondato (Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi)
    • 

  • Bongbong Marcos (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas)
    • 

  • Maria Aurora Marcos (Independent)
    • 

  • Jose Montemayor Jr. (Democratic Party of the Philippines)
    • 

  • Edgar Niez (Independent)
    • 

  • Sen. Manny Pacquiao (Abag Promdi)
    • 

  • Vice President Leni Robredo (Independent)
    • 



The Comelec Second Division has yet to resolve the petition to cancel the Certificate of Candidacy of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos, who emerged as top bet in latest Pulse Asia pre-elections polls. Both parties already submitted their respective memoranda or their final bid.


Marcos is still facing a slew of disqualification suits, which may take longer to resolve. Summonses have already been sent to his legal team on four of the petitions.


The list also does not show Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go who withdrew his COC, and retired military Gen. Antonio Parlade, the controversial former officer of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.


Parlade sought to substitute for the presidential bet Antonio Vales, for Katipunan ng Demokratikong Pilipino, however the Comelec document showed that the latter is running as an independent candidate.


Meanwhile, for vice presidential candidates, the Comelec listed nine names. They are:


    

  • Lito Atienza (Abag Promdi)
    • 

  • Walden Bello (Partido Lakas ng Masa)
    • 

  • Rizalito David (Democratic Party of the Philippines)
    • 

  • Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte (Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats)
    • 

  • Manny Lopez (Workers and Peasants Party)
    • 

  • Dr. Willie Ong (Aksyon Demokratiko)
    • 

  • Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan (Liberal Party)
    • 

  • Carlos Serapio (Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi)
    • 

  • Senate President Tito Sotto (Nationalist People’s Coalition)
    • 



The list already reflects the name of Duterte-Carpio who substituted for Lakas-CMD’s Lyle Uy in November.


For potential senatorial candidates, the Comelec has 70 names.


The list already excluded the name of President Rodrigo Duterte who withdrew his senatorial bid on December 14.


The Comelec said that the Tentative List of Aspirants/Candidates for the coming polls “are based on the initial evaluation of the Certificates of Nomination, Certificates of Candidacy and Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance.”


“Consequently, the contents of the list, particularly the names of the aspirants/candidates, political parties, as well as the name to appear on the ballot are subject to change as a result of any further evaluation and/or resolution of the Commission En Bac in relation thereto,” it added. — Kristine Joy Patag


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
2022 POLLS
COMELEC
COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending





 

Fact check: Did Duterte commend Robredo for &lsquo;Odette&rsquo; relief efforts?







Fact check: Did Duterte commend Robredo for ‘Odette’ relief efforts?



By Xave Gregorio |
2 days ago 


A quote card circulating on social media makes it appear that President Rodrigo Duterte commended Vice President Leni Robredo...








Headlines
fbtw













17 government agencies flagged over idle projects







17 government agencies flagged over idle projects



By Elizabeth Marcelo |
1 day ago 


The Commission on Audit has called out 17 government agencies over delayed, abandoned and idle infrastructure projects amounting...








Headlines
fbtw













Reported death toll due to 'Odette' climbs to 326







Reported death toll due to 'Odette' climbs to 326



8 hours ago 


The reported death toll due to Typhoon Odette rose to 326 while the tally of injured persons climbed to 661, the country’s...








Headlines
fbtw













Pulse Asia: Marcos clear leader, Robredo steadily improving







Pulse Asia: Marcos clear leader, Robredo steadily improving



By Franco Luna |
2 days ago 


It's firming up to be Sen. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Vice President Leni Robredo, and everyone else for the 2022 polls...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte says some project budgets cut to provide 'Odette' relief







Duterte says some project budgets cut to provide 'Odette' relief



By Alexis Romero |
1 day ago 


Duterte, who earlier said that the government's budget has been "depleted" because of pandemic-related expenses, assured typhoon...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









DFA brings home 354 distressed, stranded Filipinos from Saudi Arabia







DFA brings home 354 distressed, stranded Filipinos from Saudi Arabia



1 hour ago 


The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said it charted a special repatriation flight that brought home 354 distressed...








Headlines
fbtw













CHR wishes for compassion, bayanihan among Filipinos in post-'Odette' Christmas







CHR wishes for compassion, bayanihan among Filipinos in post-'Odette' Christmas



3 hours ago 


As the nation celebrates Christmas, the Commission on Human Rights called on Filipinos to share with their countrymen especially...








Headlines
fbtw













Robredo tells Filipinos to hold on to hope this Christmas amid challenges







Robredo tells Filipinos to hold on to hope this Christmas amid challenges



6 hours ago 


Vice President Leni Robredo urged Filipinos to hold on to hope this Christmas despite the difficulties they faced the past...








Headlines
fbtw













Gesmundo urges Pinoys to be vessels of compassion this Christmas, in the wake of 'Odette' destruction







Gesmundo urges Pinoys to be vessels of compassion this Christmas, in the wake of 'Odette' destruction



By Kristine Joy Patag |
6 hours ago 


Amid massive destruction and loss wrought by Typhoon Odette, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo called on Filipinos to celebrate...








Headlines
fbtw













2.9M Moderna, Pfizer vaccines arrive in the Philippines







2.9M Moderna, Pfizer vaccines arrive in the Philippines



6 hours ago 


Millions of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna arrived in the Philippines this week ahead of Christm...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended




 









 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with