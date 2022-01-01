

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
Makati hotel sorry over quarantine breach
 


Philstar.com
January 1, 2022 | 2:52pm





 
Makati hotel sorry over quarantine breach
Released photo shows the Berjaya Makati Hotel.
Berjaya Makati Hotel / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — A hotel in Makati has apologized over a quarantine breach where a woman was able to skip isolation to party and then eventually tested positive for COVID-19.


In a statement on Saturday, the Berjaya Makati Hotel said sorry “for failing to stop the guest from jumping her quarantine.”



“This was the only incident of its kind in the nearly two years that we have served as a quarantine hotel, and we will make sure that it is the last,” The Berjaya said. “We can only make up for it by being an exemplar of compliance moving forward.”


The hotel added that it is fully cooperating with all government agencies that are investigating the incident, which was met with widespread condemnation.


“This was a very serious breach given the pandemic’s disastrous impact on lives and livelihood,” it said. “Any employee found errant by commission or omission will be dealt with severely to deter a repeat of what happened.”


The Berjaya is at the center of an investigation into the quarantine breach by a woman whom the Department of Tourism identified in its show-cause letter to the hotel as Gwyneth Anne Chua.


Chua claimed that she got out of the quarantine hotel because of her “connections,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in an interview with TeleRadyo.


“We heard that the individual boasted that she was able to skip quarantine because she has connections. All those who were with her in the party tested positive and the contacts of those who tested positive also got the virus,” Romulo-Puyat said in Filipino.


The Bureau of Quarantine and the Department of Health will soon file a legal complaint against Chua. — Xave Gregorio


 










 









BUREAU OF QUARANTINE
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







5 more cops infected







5 more cops infected



By Emmanuel Tupas |
15 hours ago 


Five more Philippine National Police personnel have contracted COVID-19, the PNP reported yesterday.








Nation
fbtw













Rap readied vs woman who skipped quarantine to party







Rap readied vs woman who skipped quarantine to party



1 day ago 


A woman who arrived from the United States this month skipped quarantine to party in Poblacion, Makati. She later tested positive...

 






Nation
fbtw













Girl, 7, hit by bus at Manila terminal




By Ghio Ong |
January 1, 2022 - 12:00am 


A seven-year-old girl was killed when a bus ran over her near its terminal in Manila on Thursday night.








Nation
fbtw













Active COVID-19 cases triple in Marikina




By Emmanuel Tupas |
January 1, 2022 - 12:00am 


The number of active COVID-19 cases in Marikina City has nearly tripled in a span of one week.








Nation
fbtw













Cases spike in Pasay, Muntinlupa, Parañaque




By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
January 1, 2022 - 12:00am 


The number of active COVID-19 cases have surged in Pasay, Muntinlupa and Parañaque, according to records of their respective city governments.








Nation
fbtw










Latest









South Cotabato residents glad with DENR&rsquo;s lifting of mining ban







South Cotabato residents glad with DENR’s lifting of mining ban



By John Unson |
1 hour ago 


The indigenous communities and leaders of the business and labor sectors here and in nearby towns were elated with the December...








Nation
fbtw













DILG supervises road clearing in Cebu







DILG supervises road clearing in Cebu



By Caecent No-ot Magsumbol |
15 hours ago 


The Department of the Interior and Local Government-Central Visayas office is taking over the supervision of road clearing...








Nation
fbtw













Manila field hospital to admit COVID-19 infected returning Pinoys







Manila field hospital to admit COVID-19 infected returning Pinoys



By Ghio Ong |
15 hours ago 


Filipinos returning from overseas who test positive for COVID-19 would be accepted at the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital as...








Nation
fbtw













Metro Manila positivity rate hits 14%







Metro Manila positivity rate hits 14%



By Janvic Mateo |
15 hours ago 


New COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Metro Manila, with the positivity rate almost doubling to 14 percent on Wednesday,...








Nation
fbtw













PNP nabs 22,278 suspects, seizes P13.15 billion drugs in 2021







PNP nabs 22,278 suspects, seizes P13.15 billion drugs in 2021



By Emmanuel Tupas |
15 hours ago 


Police have arrested 66,278 drug suspects and confiscated P13.15 billion worth of illegal drugs from January to November...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!





 



 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with