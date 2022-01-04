PNP chief Carlos tests positive for COVID-19

Photo lifted from a video statement by Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos sent to reporters Monday, November 15.

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos, the chief of the Philippine National Police, has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed to reporters Tuesday morning.

In a Viber message, Carlos said that he, his close-in security and his children took COVID-19 tests after his personnel reported fever and chills.

"I experienced fever, chills and body sweats Sunday evening but come Monday, only lower back pain remains," he said.

Though Carlos said that he had clear lungs and wasn't experiencing any cough, he said that he "suspected" he had caught the Omicron variant of the virus.

This comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, with numbers nearly equalling those of last year's Delta variant surge according to the OCTA Research Group.

"I immediately informed [Sen. Bong Go] and [Interior Secretary Eduardo Año] of my status and was advised to rest. I will consider this time I am under quarantine that I'm just taking my much-needed Christmas and New Year's break," the PNP chief also said.

Earlier this week, Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco also tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, health authorities have recorded 2.84 million cases of the virus, 24,992 of whom are still tagged as active cases.