'Steady' rise in COVID-19 admissions seen in PGH

This undated file photo shows the Philippine General Hospital in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine General Hospital, one of the country’s main COVID-19 hospitals, is seeing a “steady” increase in COVID-19 admissions, its spokesperson said Monday.

From only 30 COVID-19 patients on December 25, PGH now has 116, the hospital's spokesperson Jonas del Rosario said in an interview with TeleRadyo.

“Noong Pasko 30 lang patients namin. Biglang sumipa after one week. Halos four times ‘yung bilang,” Del Rosario said, adding 10 to 15 patients are being admitted daily in the COVID-19 referral center in the past three days.

(We only had 30 patients last Christmas. The figure soared after a week. It nearly quadrupled.)

Thirty percent of the adult cases are severe, while the rest are mild to moderate.

Citing preliminary data, Del Rosario said 60% of COVID-19 patients in PGH have been vaccinated. Vaccines still offer protection against variants of concern.

To accommodate more COVID-19 cases, PGH will open more wards, the hospital spokesperson said.

Maria Isabelita Estrella, chief of Tondo Medical Center, also told TeleRadyo that the number of admissions in the facility increased fourfold.

“‘Yung mga pasyente na dumadating sa amin more on mild to moderate cases. Hindi siya 'yung severe cases na katulad ng dati. Actually, isa lang 'yung critical,” she said.

(Most of the patients are mild to moderate cases, unlike before where we had more severe cases. Only one is in critical condition.)

The Philippines is seeing a renewed spike in cases, which the government has attributed to laxer compliance to health protocols and the possibility of Omicron variant transmission. — Gaea Katreena Cabico