'Steady' rise in COVID-19 admissions seen in PGH
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine General Hospital, one of the country’s main COVID-19 hospitals, is seeing a “steady” increase in COVID-19 admissions, its spokesperson said Monday.
From only 30 COVID-19 patients on December 25, PGH now has 116, the hospital's spokesperson Jonas del Rosario said in an interview with TeleRadyo.
“Noong Pasko 30 lang patients namin. Biglang sumipa after one week. Halos four times ‘yung bilang,” Del Rosario said, adding 10 to 15 patients are being admitted daily in the COVID-19 referral center in the past three days.
(We only had 30 patients last Christmas. The figure soared after a week. It nearly quadrupled.)
Thirty percent of the adult cases are severe, while the rest are mild to moderate.
Citing preliminary data, Del Rosario said 60% of COVID-19 patients in PGH have been vaccinated. Vaccines still offer protection against variants of concern.
To accommodate more COVID-19 cases, PGH will open more wards, the hospital spokesperson said.
Maria Isabelita Estrella, chief of Tondo Medical Center, also told TeleRadyo that the number of admissions in the facility increased fourfold.
“‘Yung mga pasyente na dumadating sa amin more on mild to moderate cases. Hindi siya 'yung severe cases na katulad ng dati. Actually, isa lang 'yung critical,” she said.
(Most of the patients are mild to moderate cases, unlike before where we had more severe cases. Only one is in critical condition.)
The Philippines is seeing a renewed spike in cases, which the government has attributed to laxer compliance to health protocols and the possibility of Omicron variant transmission. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
According to the Metro Manila Development Authority, unvaccinated people in the National Capital Region should remain at home.
They will not be allowed to dine out or go to malls.
The National Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus in Manila suspends public Masses from December 31 until January 14 after a priest and three personnel tested positive of COVID-19.
“For the duration of the closure, there will be thorough disinfection and intensive sanitation and, hence, the churchgoers are requested to refrain from coming to the Church in the meantime,” the shrine says in a statement.
For the meantime, parishioners are encouraged to attend online Masses.
Manila church temporary closed after priest, 3 staff test positive for #Covid19 https://t.co/KicWzcud1F #cbcpnews— CBCPNews (@cbcpnews) January 2, 2022
Metro Manila is now at moderate risk following an increase in COVID-19 cases from December 23 to 29.
This is an increase from its very low risk classification between December 16 to 22.
"This is not surprising because of the increased number of holiday gatherings during the week of the holiday," OCTA says in its December 30 report.
OCTA Research Covid Report 12.30.21. NCR now at moderate risk. Reproduction number at 1.47. Healthcare utilization still at very low (19%). @dzbb @dzrhnews @DZAR1026 @NewsRmn @News5PH @dwiz882 @PhilstarNews @ABSCBNNews @allangatus @RMMendozaMT @EagleNews @DrTonyLeachon pic.twitter.com/aewoTfuIvS— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) December 30, 2021
Metro Manila mayors have agreed to reimpose the number coding scheme in the capital region, MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.
According to a report from state-run PTV, the number coding scheme will be implemented in Metro Manila from Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
However, public transportation and motorcycles will not be covered by the scheme.
People in Barangay Central in Quezon City can exchange their used face shields on Monday for face masks, alcohol and vitamins, Akbayan party-list says in an advisory.
The party-list, which is joining the 2022 elections, said it will put up a "palit face shield" booth at Kalayaan Plaza Market in Kalayaan Avenue in Barangay Central.
Kalayaan Ave., Brgy. Central, Quezon City
Dr. RJ Naguit, the party-list's second nominee, said the group wants to help the public properly dispose of the face shields, which he said "have no real significant protective benefits."
The wearing of face shields, mandatory in public in the Philippines since December 2020, are no longer mandatory. Government officials said, though, that private establishments can still require them.
