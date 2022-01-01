COVID-19 admissions in PGH nearly triple since Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people with COVID-19 who are admitted at the Philippine General Hospital has nearly tripled in the six days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, according to the hospital’s spokesperson.

Dr. Jonas del Rosario told TeleRadyo on Saturday that the hospital is now tending to 85 patients as of December 31 from just 30 on December 25.

“For the past almost six days now, we have seen the steady increase of patients being admitted in our hospital with COVID,” Del Rosario said in Filipino, adding that they now admit six to eight patients infected with the coronavirus each day.

The PGH’s COVID-19 beds are now 85% full, as the hospital cut its COVID-19 bed capacity to just 100 from 300 after coronavirus infections declined in the country to 19-month lows in December.

The problem, Del Rosario said, is that they cannot just convert other beds into COVID-19 beds as these are currently occupied by non-COVID patients.

But he said that there is talk of giving these beds to COVID-19 patients by transferring non-COVID patients to other hospitals, while patients with the coronavirus who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms will be referred to quarantine facilities.

He added that they are now coordinating with hospitals and quarantine facilities in preparation for the possibility that COVID-19 cases would overflow.

The Philippines is facing another spike in coronavirus infections which the government has attributed to laxer compliance to minimum public health standards such as mask wearing and the possibility of local transmission of the highly infectious Omicron variant. — Xave Gregorio