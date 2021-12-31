

















































 
























Arriving from abroad? What you need to validate your vaccination status
This file photo shows Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay.
Bureau of Immigration Facebook page
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be recognizing vaccine certificates from the US, Canada and nine other countries for arrival quarantine protocols, according to the government's pandemic response task force.


Under Resolution 154-E, and on the recommendation of the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases says the national COVID-19 vaccination certificates of the following countries will be accepted and recognized as proof of vaccination:



    

  • Armenia
    • 

  • Belgium
    • 

  • Canada
    • 

  • France
    • 

  • Germany
    • 

  • Kuwait
    • 

  • New Zealand
    • 

  • Oman
    • 

  • Sri Lanka
    • 

  • Thailand
    • 

  • United States of America
    • 



These certificates can also be used for intrazonal and interzonal travel, although the entire Philippines is currently under Alert Level 2.


This list, IATF said, is in addition to similar certificates from other countries and jurisdictions "whose proofs of vaccination the IATF already approved for recognition in the Philippines, and without prejudice to such other proofs of vaccination approved by IATF for all inbound travelers."


Fully-vaccinated travelers from "green list" countries must undergo facility-based quarantine until cleared through an RT-PCR test taken on the third day from arrival. They can then go on home quarantine until the 10th day from arrival.


Fully-vaccinated arrivals from "yellow list" countries must go on facility-based quarantine until cleared by an RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day since arrival. Their home quarantine will last until the 14th day from arrival.




pic.twitter.com/DAmtYgzxhJ

— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) December 30, 2021




Validation of vaccination status


Under IATF Resolution 154-C, validation of vaccination status for Overseas Filipino Workers and for relatives traveling with them is currently through "national digital/physical vaccination certificate of the foreign government where they were vaccinated without the need of a reciprocity agreement."


Filipinos who are not migrant workers but were vaccinated abroad need to show the official digital vaccination certificate issued by the government where they were vaccinated "which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement unless otherwise permitted by the IATF" or a World Health Organization-issued International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICV).


Foreigners vaccinated in the Philippines need to show their VaxCertPH digital vaccination certificate or Bureau of Quarantine/World Health Organization-issued ICV.


Foreigners vaccinated abroad must show their "WHO-issued ICV, or the national/state digital certificate of the foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement unless otherwise permitted by the IATF." 


According to a list in Resolution 154-E, the following countries and jurisdictions are accepting the VaxCertPH certification for reciprocal acceptance of their government vaccination certificates:


    

  • Armenia 
    • 

  • Australia
    • 

  • Austria
    • 

  • Belgium
    • 

  • Canada
    • 

  • Czech Republic
    • 

  • France
    • 

  • Georgia
    • 

  • Germany
    • 

  • India
    • 

  • Japan
    • 

  • Kazakhstan
    • 

  • Kuwait
    • 

  • New Zealand
    • 

  • Oman
    • 

  • Samoa
    • 

  • Singapore
    • 

  • Sri Lanka
    • 

  • Thailand
    • 

  • The Netherlands
    • 

  • Turkey
    • 

  • United Arab Emirates
    • 

  • United Kingdom
    • 

  • United States of America
    • 



 










 









