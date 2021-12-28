Duterte warns hoarders in Odette-hit areas

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte tends to the survivors of Typhoon Odette as he visits the affected areas in Tisa, Cebu City on Dec. 23, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has warned hoarders in typhoon-struck areas that they would be arrested as he ordered agencies to stop the activities of those who take advantage of the situation to gain profit.

During a pre-recorded public address last Monday, Duterte said he was worried about the reported spike in the prices of medicines and other goods despite the price caps imposed in areas affected by Typhoon Odette.

"They say that some, not all, are hoarding and you know that... you increase the price by selling more than the usual price of - for example, building materials, or even food stocks, canned goods. They are getting to be more expensive for the people," the president said.

Duterte then asked Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez to confirm if the reports of hoarding and overpricing were true.

"If not, then there's no problem. If it's true, I am just giving you the warning," Duterte said.

"Since you are here, tell us if there has been a violation or violations during this time because we can identify them and the Philippine National Police, we will ask them to arrest the hoarders and people who are taking advantage of the situation," he added.

"We have to put a stop (to) this and probably you can come - go ahead and cap the prices of the goods available, especially medicine."

Lopez said there have been reports about overpricing, adding that many profiteers were apprehended in Bohol and Cebu. He also cired reports that some traders have raised the price of power generator sets. The trade department, Lopez said, has issued about 50 letters asking business establishments to explain the increase in the prices of the goods they are selling.

“Cases would follow if the higher prices are not explained to us. But after they were apprehended, actually, Mr. President, they corrected (their prices)," Lopez said.

The trade chief added that 52 percent of establishments in Bohol and 99% of establishments in Cebu are compliant with the suggested retail prices. Eight letters of inquiry and seven show cause orders were also issued in Misamis Oriental.

Earlier this month, Duterte placed the regions of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga under a state of calamity to hasten the relief and rehabilitation efforts and to control the prices of basic goods and commodities in typhoon-battered areas.