Duterte to DSWD: Procure tarps, coco lumber to shelter 'Odette' survivors
 


Philstar.com
December 28, 2021 | 11:04am





 
Duterte to DSWD: Procure tarps, coco lumber to shelter 'Odette' survivors
Residents salvage belongings from their destroyed houses at Talisay in Cebu province on December 17, 2021, a day after Super Typhoon Rai hit. 
AFP / Alan Tangcawan
 


MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development to procure tarpaulin sheets and lumber from uprooted coconut trees to allow families displaced by Super Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) to construct temporary shelters.


According to the latest situation report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, exactly 3,952,880 individuals or 1,012,997 families were affected by Odette as 546,100 displaced persons remained in 1,198 evacuation centers around the country.



Speaking at his Talk to the People on Monday night, the chief executive said that food was still "adequate" in areas hit by the super typhoon according to the DSWD while the bigger hurdle remained reconstructing homes. 


“Tarpaulin would protect people from the cold at night — instead of letting them sleep under plastic...Buy the tarpaulin sheets first, if it can be done within 48 hours — a tarpaulin sheet that covers a family of six in the areas where no repairs can yet be done,” he said in mixed Filipino and English. 


"I saw in some areas that people are sleeping with only plastics over their heads...Buy trapal, the appropriate size for a family of maybe six people. Trapal will protect them from the cold. If it can be done in 48 hours, just estimate the trapal that cover a family of six in areas without repairs yet."


The NDRRMC added that Odette caused almost P16.7 billion in infrastructure damages, while damaged houses also tallied an estimated cost of P29.2 million. 


Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista said at the taped meeting that assets containing food packs, water, and housing materials have already been activated pending the availability of air and water transportation.


Duterte pledges P5,000 per family


Contrary to his earlier statements that government disaster response funds have already been depleted, the chief executive also reiterated his earlier promise that P5,000 will be given to each family directly affected by 'Odette.'


"Conduct canvassing right away, don't conduct bidding process. But it's also okay if they want it.. But it will delay the assistance needed for the situation," Duterte said, addressing Bautista. 


Earlier that day, data from the DSWD sent to media said that a total of P130 million worth of assistance was provided to the affected families. Of which: 


    

  • 99,664,449.37 came from the DSWD
    • 

  • 30,137,105.20 was provided by the Local Government Units
    • 

  • 1,071,775.00 from Non-Government Organizations
    • 

  • 12,500.00 from Other Partners
    • 



Duterte on Monday night also said that in Siargao, almost all trees fell or were uprooted due to Odette’s strong winds.


"Let’s get a chainsaw and process the woods there...Those who own lands that are planted with coconut, then fell down, just give the lumber to the people there, in Siargao, if you build a mini sawmill there, it's easy, right there, it's already there, the wood, so it should come out as lumber," he said.


"Coconut is not advisable to be used to bhe uild homes, but it's just temporary.  Maybe we can paint them black," he added. — Franco Luna 


 










 









As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: December 28, 2021 - 10:03am 




PAGASA says severe tropical storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.







December 28, 2021 - 10:03am 


Total agriculture damage from Typhoon Odette is at P5.79 billion and counting, Agriculture Secretary William Dar says.


More than 70,000 hectares of agricultural land were affected.


Meanwhile, more than 506,000 houses were damaged by the super typhoon and may reach up to 600,000, Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario says.







December 27, 2021 - 3:42pm 


The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas.


Typhoon Rai struck the south and center of the Philippines on December 16 and 17, toppling power lines and trees and unleashing deadly floods that also left hundreds of thousands homeless.


The civil defense office in Manila raised the death toll from Rai to 388 with 60 others missing and hundreds injured. Police previously put the death toll at 375.


Civil defence officials said more than four million people were receiving typhoon aid in 430 cities and towns where about 482,000 houses were damaged or destroyed.


More than 300,000 people remain in evacuation camps, with more than 200,000 others sheltering in the homes of relatives or friends. — AFP







December 27, 2021 - 2:41pm 


December 22, 2021 - 12:16pm 


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide financial assistance to support humanitarian relief operations for those devastated by Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.


“In response to this natural disaster, Canada is providing financial assistance - including through the Red Cross, which will help address immediate needs on the ground, such as water and sanitation. In the days and weeks ahead, we’ll continue to help those who need it most," Trudeau says via Twitter.


International Development Minister Sajjan announces that Canada will commit up to P120 million ($3 million Canadian dollars), of which P20 million ($500,000) will be provided to the Red Rross.







December 22, 2021 - 10:49am 


The US government will provide P10 million ($200,000) in assistance to communities affected by Typhoon Odette, the US Embassy says.


The US Agency for International Development partners with Action Against Hunger to provide food, water, hygiene supplies, and other relief items to people affected by the typhoon in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.


"We are committed to working alongside our friends and partners to provide emergency supplies and recovery assistance," US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava says.


















