Pagasa: Another typhoon not likely before end of 2021
 


Philstar.com
December 26, 2021 | 9:22am





 
Pagasa: Another typhoon not likely before end of 2021
Residents gather next to their destroyed house in Carcar, Philippines' Cebu province on December 18, 2021, days after Super Typhoon Rai hit the city. 
AFP / Victor Kintanar
 


MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone formation is less likely in the next five days until the end of the year, state weather forecasters in the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said. 


"Based on our analysis, there is a low chance of another storm in the next five days inside the Philippine area of responsibility," Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja said in the state weather bureau's public weather forecast issued 4 a.m. Sunday. 



This comes after Super Typhoon Odette caused almost P4 billion in infrastructure damages, while agriculture losses amounted to P2 billion according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. 


The Department of Social Welfare and Development also estimates 3,918,689 individuals or 1,000,742 families were affected by the Super Typhoon. 108,082 homes have been totally damaged, while 216,371 houses have sustained partial damages, leaving some 285,000 people still seeking shelter inside evacuation centers as of Saturday night.


As of December 25, the NDRRMC's death toll in the aftermath of Odette also rose to 367. Rescue and relief efforts continued as the rest of the country celebrated Christmas.


According to Estareja, the shear line and the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, may also bring some rains in Southern Luzon and Northern Visayas in the coming days. 


He added that the Eastern and Western portions of Mindanao are also seen to experience a few localized thunderstorms. 


In its regional weather forecast for the greater Metro Manila area, Pagasa added that the capital region and its surrounding areas will experience "partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains."


"Light to moderate winds coming from the northeast will prevail and the coastal waters along these areas will be slight to moderate," the forecast reads. — Franco Luna 


 










 









