Red-tagging ex-general Parlade wants to join presidential race
                        

                           
November 15, 2021 | 1:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Red-tagging ex-general Parlade wants to join presidential race
Retired Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. personally appeared before the Commission on Elections on November 15 to file his Certificate of Candidacy as president.
MANILA, Philippines — Controversial retired military officer Antonio Parlade Jr. says he is joining the presidential race.



Parlade on Monday, the last day for substitution of candidates, personally filed his Certificate of Candidacy as president, formalizing his substitution of Katipunan ng Demokratikong Pilipino's Antonio Valdes who withdrew his bid last Saturday.





According to the Commission on Elections' tentative list of candidates, Valdes is running as an independent candidate despite being a member of KDP. Under Comelec rules, which spokesperson James Jimenez reiterated last week, substitution is not allowed for independent candidates who withdraw.



This latest substitution follows a wave of changes in candidacies over the weekend that saw Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio filing to be a vice-presidential candidate and Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go withdrawing from the VP race to run for president.



The administration party's presidential candidate Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa withdrew his bid Saturday after initially defending his last-minute decision to run, challenging reporters who asked him about it in October: "Do I look like a mockery to you?" 



The retired lieutenant general previously served as the spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict. He is notorious for, and has faced complaints over, his red-tagging of progressive groups and even journalists.



Parlade retired in July and quit his post as task force spokesperson. Two months later, President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him as deputy director general of the National Security Council, an advisory body under the Office of the President. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANTONIO PARLADE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
                                 LRTA administrator Berroya passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LRTA administrator Berroya passes away


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Light Rail Transport Authority administrator, retired Police Director General Reynaldo Berroya has passed away, Transport...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Duterte: I would not be president if people can manipulate me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte: I would not be president if people can manipulate me


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Bong was crying. I said, 'Do not cry. Why cry? The position of president is open. You run. Why cry just because my daughter...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Tulfo, Cayetano, Escudero top Pulse Asia senatorial survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tulfo, Cayetano, Escudero top Pulse Asia senatorial survey


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo with a 68.4 voter preference, Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (59.9 percent) and Sorsogon...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Vax card fee deal 'patently illegal' – lawmaker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vax card fee deal 'patently illegal' – lawmaker


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hundreds of millions of pesos in fees for vaccination cards might have been collected by a remittance firm with a "patently...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Sara Duterte distances VP run from changes in PDP-Laban's plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte distances VP run from changes in PDP-Laban's plans


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The problems of PDP are their own," Mayor Duterte-Carpio said Sunday, adding these are issues that the members of the party...

                                                         


      

         

            
