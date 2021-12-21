SC extends period for court filings in 'Odette'-hit areas

Fallen electric pylon blocks a road while a destroyed truck lay idle along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has extended the period for filing of pleadings in local courts located in Odette-stricken cities and municipalities.

The Office of the Court Administrator, in a circular issued by the Office Court Administrator, said the filing of any and all pleadings and other court submissions with the affected trial courts is suspended from December 20, 2021, to January 3, 2022.

"Thereafter, the periods for filing any and all pleadings and other court submissions that fell due or would fall due during the above period are hereby extended for seven calendar days counted from Jan. 4, 2022 or until Jan. 10, 2022," the circular further read.

The directive mentioned Mimaropa, Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions.

Deputy Court Administrator Raul Villanueva said this is following Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo’s instructions and due to the effects of Typhoon Odette that pummelled central Philippines last weekend.

The SC also considered the "extensive damage to government infrastructure and private property, including a number of halls of justice, as well as the severe disruption of power and communication services."

Odette brought destructive winds and floods to a huge part of Visayas and Mindanao last weekend, affecting more than two million individuals according to the latest report from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Meanwhile, the OCA, in an earlier issued circular, said work in trial courts are suspended on December 24 and 31 for thorough disinfection, cleaning and sanitation of court buildings.

It added that December 23 is declared as “no transaction” day in all trial courts and offices to prioritize the organization of documents for the inventory and other reports due early next year. — Kristine Joy Patag