'Odette' makes 3rd landfall over Southern Leyte

The typhoon was last spotted in the vicinity of Liloan town, packing peak winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 270 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) made its third landfall over Liloan in Southern Leyte Thursday afternoon, bringing very destructive winds and torrential rains.

The typhoon was last spotted in the vicinity of Liloan town, packing peak winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 270 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin. It is one of the strongest tropical cyclones to hit the disaster-prone country this year.

Odette maintained its speed, moving westward at 480 kph.

It previously made landfalls over Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands.

Over 96,000 people in the central and southern Philippines fled their homes as the typhoon battered the country.

The state weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 4

(Very destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 12 hours)

Southern Leyte

Southwestern portion of Leyte (Hilongos, Bato, Matalom)

Bohol

Central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Boljoon, Oslob, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander)

Central and southern portions of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, City of Guihulngan, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Ayungon, Bindoy, Manjuyod, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, Bais City, Pamplona, San Jose, City of Tanjay, Amlan)

Central and southern portions of Negros Occidental (La Castellana, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

"Winds may reach typhoon strength up to 195 km/h in strength within any of the areas where TCWS #4 is hoisted during the passage of the typhoon. This may cause generally heavy to very heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.

TCWS No. 3

(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)

Cagayancillo Islands

Rest of southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier, Macarthur)

Northern portion and extreme southern portion of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Dalaguete, Sogod)

Rest of Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Northern portion of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique)

Guimaras

Southern portion of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Oton, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin)

Southern portion of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, San Jose, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran)

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

"Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.

TCWS No. 2

(Damaging gale- to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Mainland Palawan including Kalayaan, Balabac, Cuyo, and Calamian Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Rest of Leyte

Rest of Cebu

Rest of Negros Occidental

Rest of Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Rest of Antique

Rest of Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur

Rest of Agusan del Norte

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)

Misamis Occidental

Northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)

Northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)

"Damaging winds reaching gale- to storm-force strength will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #2 is in effect. This may result in generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.

TCWS No. 1

(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)

Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)

Rest of Bukidnon

Rest of Lanao del Norte

Rest of Lanao del Sur

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip)

Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

"Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #1 is currently in effect during the passage of the typhoon. This may generally bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.

What to expect

'Moderate to high risk' of storm surge up to 3 meters

Low-lying coastal areas of Central Visayas

Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Several localities in the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands

Antique

Southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar

Leyte

Misamis Oriental

Heavy to torrential rains

Caraga

Central Visayas

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Southern Leyte

Negros Occidental

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains

Leyte

Southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar

Zamboanga del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Rest of Northern Mindanao

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains

Bicol region

Quezon

Rest of Visayas

Rest of Zamboanga Peninsula

Mainland Bangsamoro

According to PAGASA, the Odette may make another landfall over the southern portion of Southern Leyte. Then, the center of the tropical cyclone will cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas before emerging over Sulu Sea Friday morning.

"Odette may see some slight weakening as it crosses Visayas and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain as a typhoon," the agency said.

Track