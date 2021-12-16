'Odette' makes 3rd landfall over Southern Leyte
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) made its third landfall over Liloan in Southern Leyte Thursday afternoon, bringing very destructive winds and torrential rains.
The typhoon was last spotted in the vicinity of Liloan town, packing peak winds of 195 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 270 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin. It is one of the strongest tropical cyclones to hit the disaster-prone country this year.
Odette maintained its speed, moving westward at 480 kph.
It previously made landfalls over Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands.
Over 96,000 people in the central and southern Philippines fled their homes as the typhoon battered the country.
The state weather bureau raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over the following areas:
TCWS No. 4
(Very destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 12 hours)
- Southern Leyte
- Southwestern portion of Leyte (Hilongos, Bato, Matalom)
- Bohol
- Central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Alegria, Malabuyoc, Boljoon, Oslob, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander)
- Central and southern portions of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, City of Guihulngan, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Ayungon, Bindoy, Manjuyod, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, Bais City, Pamplona, San Jose, City of Tanjay, Amlan)
- Central and southern portions of Negros Occidental (La Castellana, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An)
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands
"Winds may reach typhoon strength up to 195 km/h in strength within any of the areas where TCWS #4 is hoisted during the passage of the typhoon. This may cause generally heavy to very heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.
TCWS No. 3
(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)
- Cagayancillo Islands
- Rest of southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier, Macarthur)
- Northern portion and extreme southern portion of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Dalaguete, Sogod)
- Rest of Negros Oriental
- Siquijor
- Northern portion of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique)
- Guimaras
- Southern portion of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Oton, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin)
- Southern portion of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, San Jose, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)
- Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran)
- Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)
"Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.
TCWS No. 2
(Damaging gale- to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- Romblon
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- Mainland Palawan including Kalayaan, Balabac, Cuyo, and Calamian Islands
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- Rest of Leyte
- Rest of Cebu
- Rest of Negros Occidental
- Rest of Iloilo
- Capiz
- Aklan
- Rest of Antique
- Rest of Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Sur
- Rest of Agusan del Norte
- Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)
- Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)
- Misamis Occidental
- Northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City)
- Misamis Oriental
- Camiguin
- Northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)
- Northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)
"Damaging winds reaching gale- to storm-force strength will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #2 is in effect. This may result in generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.
TCWS No. 1
(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Marinduque
- Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)
- Batangas
- Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)
- Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)
- Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)
- Rest of Bukidnon
- Rest of Lanao del Norte
- Rest of Lanao del Sur
- Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)
- Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip)
- Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)
"Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #1 is currently in effect during the passage of the typhoon. This may generally bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.
What to expect
'Moderate to high risk' of storm surge up to 3 meters
- Low-lying coastal areas of Central Visayas
- Iloilo
- Guimaras
- Negros Occidental
- Southern Leyte
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Several localities in the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands
- Antique
- Southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar
- Leyte
- Misamis Oriental
Heavy to torrential rains
- Caraga
- Central Visayas
- Misamis Oriental
- Camiguin
- Southern Leyte
- Negros Occidental
Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains
- Leyte
- Southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Lanao del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Norte
- Rest of Northern Mindanao
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains
- Bicol region
- Quezon
- Rest of Visayas
- Rest of Zamboanga Peninsula
- Mainland Bangsamoro
According to PAGASA, the Odette may make another landfall over the southern portion of Southern Leyte. Then, the center of the tropical cyclone will cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas before emerging over Sulu Sea Friday morning.
"Odette may see some slight weakening as it crosses Visayas and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain as a typhoon," the agency said.
Track
- Friday morning: In the vicity of Cauayan, Negros Occidental
- Friday afternoon: Over the coastal waters of Dumaran, Palawan
- Saturday morning: 360 km east of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan
- Saturday afternoon: Over the coastal waters of Pag-asa Island, Kalayan, Palawan
- Sunday morning: 235 km northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (outside PAR)
- Sunday afternoon: 415 km northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (outside PAR)
- Monday morning: 1,000 km west of Northern Luzon
- Monday afternoon: 890 km west of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
PAGASA says severe tropical storm Rai entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was assigned the local name Odette.
Typhoon Odette has made it its third landfall in the vicinity of Liloan, Panaon Island in Southern Leyte.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the typhoon made its third landfall at around 4:50 p.m.
The Philippine Coast Guard ordered the cancellation of sea travels of all boats with Zamboanga-Visayas-Manila routes as Typhoon Odette will be hitting the Central Visayas and parts of northern Mindanao.
The PCG, in a directive issued to the Zamboanga City Coastguard Station, the cancellation of the trips took effect 12 noon Wednesday. — The STAR/Roel Pareño
PAGASA reports that Typhoon Odette has made a landfall over Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 in some areas of Visayas and Mindanao where "very destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 12 hours".
Visayas
- Southern Leyte
- Eastern portion of Bohol (Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Dagohoy, Pilar, Sierra Bullones, Jagna, Garcia Hernandez, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido)
Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands
Read the full bulletin here
PAGASA says Typhoon Odette intensifies further as it endangers the Bucas Grande-Siargao Islands and Dinagat Islands.
The center of the eye of Odette was spotted 175 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, moving west northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour.
It has maximum sustained winds of 185 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 230 kph, and central pressure of 940 hectopascal.
