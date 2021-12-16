Typhoon Odette cancels planned mass COVID-19 vaccinations

A local tourist arrives to take shelter at a sports complex turned evacuation center in Dapa town, Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province in southern island of Mindanao on December 16, 2021, as Typhoon Rai barrel the island.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) forced local authorities to suspend COVID-19 vaccinations of people living in the path of the storm, the Department of Health said Thursday.

Earlier this week, the government moved the second phase of the massive immunization drive—scheduled from Wednesday to Friday—in 11 regions to next week due to Odette.

According to DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, around 20.6% or 338 out of 1,634 towns and cities in the 11 regions did not participate in the government’s vaccination push.

“Some [local government units] decided to go on [with the vaccination], although not as massive,” said Cabotaje, who also chairs the National Vaccination Operations Center.

Authorities warned of “very destructive” winds as Odette—one of the strongest cyclones typhoon to hit the country this year—barreled toward central and southern regions of the Philippines.

The government administered 953,624 COVID-19 vaccine doses on the first day of the second mass vaccination drive.

Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and Ilocos region were the regions with the biggest outputs.

“We are confident that we will attain the seven million target. We will push other areas. Some areas had to do less because of the typhoon,” Cabotaje said.

Latest data showed that 42.57 million have completed the recommended doses, while 55.63 million have received partial protection against COVID-19.