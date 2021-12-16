

































































 




   







   















Typhoon 'Odette' further strengthens as it makes landfall over Siargao
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) has intensified further as it made landfall Thursday at 1:30 p.m. over Siargao island in Surigao del Norte, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.



PAGASA said Odette now packs winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph. The typhoon is moving west northwestward at 30 kph.





The state weather bureau hoisted wind signals over the following areas:



TCWS No. 4



(Very destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 12 hours)



    
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southwestern portion of Leyte (Hilongos, Bato, Matalom)
    • 
	
  • Bohol
    • 
	
  • Central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Malabuyoc, Alegria)
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands
    • 




"Winds may reach typhoon strength up to 195 km/h in strength within any of the areas where TCWS #4 is hoisted during the passage of the typhoon. This may cause generally heavy to very heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.



TCWS No. 3



(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)



    
	
  • Rest of southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier, Macarthur)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion and extreme southern portion of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Samboan, Ginatilan, Oslob, Santander, Dalaguete, Sogod)
    • 
	
  • Negros Oriental
    • 
	
  • Siquijor
    • 
	
  • Southern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An)
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Oton, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin)
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, San Jose, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)
    • 




"Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.



TCWS No. 2 



(Damaging gale- to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)



    
	
  • Albay
    • 
	
  • Sorsogon
    • 
	
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
    • 
	
  • Romblon
    • 
	
  • Oriental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • Occidental Mindoro
    • 
	
  • mainlanad Palawan including Kalayaan, Balabac, Cuyo, Calamian, and Cagayancillo Islands
    • 
	
  • Northern Samar
    • 
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Samar
    • 
	
  • Biliran
    • 
	
  • Rest of Leyte
    • 
	
  • Rest of Cebu
    • 
	
  • Rest of Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Rest of Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Capiz
    • 
	
  • Aklan
    • 
	
  • Rest of Antique
    • 
	
  • Rest of Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Sur
    • 
	
  • Rest of Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)
    • 
	
  • Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)
    • 
	
  • Misamis Occidental
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City)
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)
    • 




"Damaging winds reaching gale- to storm-force strength will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #2 is in effect. This may result in generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.



TCWS No. 1 



(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)



    
	
  • Catanduanes
    • 
	
  • Camarines Norte
    • 
	
  • Camarines Sur
    • 
	
  • Rest of Albay
    • 
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)
    • 
	
  • Rest of Bukidnon
    • 
	
  • Rest of Lanao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Rest of Lanao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)
    • 
	
  • Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip)
    • 
	
  • Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)
    • 




"Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #1 is currently in effect during the passage of the typhoon. This may generally bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.



What to expect



'Moderate to high risk' of storm surge up to 3 meters



    
	
  • Low-lying coastal areas of Central Visayas
    • 
	
  • Northern Mindanao
    • 
	
  • Iloilo
    • 
	
  • Guimaras
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 
	
  • Eastern Samar
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Dinagat Islands
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Surigao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Agusan del Norte
    • 
	
  • Several localities in the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands
    • 
	
  • Antique
    • 
	
  • The southern portion of Samar
    • 
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental
    • 




Heavy to torrential rains



    
	
  • Caraga
    • 
	
  • Central Visayas
    • 
	
  • Misamis Oriental
    • 
	
  • Camiguin
    • 
	
  • Southern Leyte
    • 
	
  • Negros Occidental
    • 




Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains



    
	
  • Leyte
    • 
	
  • Southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar
    • 
	
  • Zamboanga del Norte
    • 
	
  • Lanao del Sur
    • 
	
  • Davao Oriental
    • 
	
  • Davao de Oro
    • 
	
  • Davao del Norte
    • 
	
  • Rest of Northern Mindanao
    • 




Light to moderate with at times heavy rains



    
	
  • Bicol Region
    • 
	
  • Quezon
    • 
	
  • The rest of Visayas
    • 
	
  • The rest of Zamboanga Peninsula
    • 
	
  • Mainland Bangsamoro
    • 




PAGASA said Odette may make another landfall over Dinagat Islands Thursday afternoon, after which it will move westward and cross several provinces in the Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning.



PAGASA forecasts Odette to slightly weaken as it crosses northeastern Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan, but will remain a typhoon.



It may gather strength again once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea, but is forecast to weaken again by Saturday evening or Sunday as it gets affected by increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.



Track



    
	
  • Thursday evening: In the vicinity of Sibonga, Cebu
    • 
	
  • Friday morning: Over the coastal waters of Cuyo, Palawan
    • 
	
  • Friday evening: 135 km northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan
    • 
	
  • Saturday morning: 120 km east northeast of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan
    • 
	
  • Saturday evening: 220 km northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (outside PAR)
    • 
	
  • Sunday morning: 390 km northwest of Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan (outside PAR)
    • 
	
  • Sunday evening: 1,020 km west of northern Luzon (outside PAR)
    • 
	
  • Monday morning: 975 km west of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)
    • 



                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

