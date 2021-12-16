Typhoon ‘Odette’ further strengthens as it makes landfall over Siargao

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) has intensified further as it made landfall Thursday at 1:30 p.m. over Siargao island in Surigao del Norte, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said Odette now packs winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph. The typhoon is moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

The state weather bureau hoisted wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 4

(Very destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 12 hours)

Southern Leyte

Southwestern portion of Leyte (Hilongos, Bato, Matalom)

Bohol

Central and southern portions of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Aloguinsan, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Ronda, Moalboal, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcoy, Boljoon, Malabuyoc, Alegria)

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

"Winds may reach typhoon strength up to 195 km/h in strength within any of the areas where TCWS #4 is hoisted during the passage of the typhoon. This may cause generally heavy to very heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.

TCWS No. 3

(Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)

Rest of southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier, Macarthur)

Northern portion and extreme southern portion of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Samboan, Ginatilan, Oslob, Santander, Dalaguete, Sogod)

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Southern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An)

Guimaras

Southern portion of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Oton, Leon, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Igbaras, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin, Dumangas, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin)

Southern portion of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Belison, San Jose, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y)

Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran)

Northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

"Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.

TCWS No. 2

(Damaging gale- to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

mainlanad Palawan including Kalayaan, Balabac, Cuyo, Calamian, and Cagayancillo Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Rest of Leyte

Rest of Cebu

Rest of Negros Occidental

Rest of Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Rest of Antique

Rest of Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur

Rest of Agusan del Norte

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)

Extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)

Misamis Occidental

Northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)

Northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)

"Damaging winds reaching gale- to storm-force strength will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #2 is in effect. This may result in generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.

TCWS No. 1

(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Marinduque

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)

Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)

Rest of Bukidnon

Rest of Lanao del Norte

Rest of Lanao del Sur

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)

Rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip)

Northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

"Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #1 is currently in effect during the passage of the typhoon. This may generally bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation," PAGASA said.

What to expect

'Moderate to high risk' of storm surge up to 3 meters

Low-lying coastal areas of Central Visayas

Northern Mindanao

Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Eastern Samar

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Several localities in the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo Islands

Antique

The southern portion of Samar

Leyte

Davao Oriental

Heavy to torrential rains

Caraga

Central Visayas

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Southern Leyte

Negros Occidental

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains

Leyte

Southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar

Zamboanga del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Rest of Northern Mindanao

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains

Bicol Region

Quezon

The rest of Visayas

The rest of Zamboanga Peninsula

Mainland Bangsamoro

PAGASA said Odette may make another landfall over Dinagat Islands Thursday afternoon, after which it will move westward and cross several provinces in the Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning.

PAGASA forecasts Odette to slightly weaken as it crosses northeastern Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan, but will remain a typhoon.

It may gather strength again once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea, but is forecast to weaken again by Saturday evening or Sunday as it gets affected by increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

Track