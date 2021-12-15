

































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Navy commissions ex-South Korean landing craft into Philippine Fleet
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 8:36am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Navy commissions ex-South Korean landing craft into Philippine Fleet
This photo, released on December 15, 2021, shows the commissioning of the BRP Mamanwa, an LCU donated to the Philippines by South Korea.
Philippine Navy
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A former South Korean navy ship has joined the Philippine Fleet and was commissioned as the BRP Mamanwa (LC294) this month, the Philippine Navy said.



The Mamanwa, a Landing Craft Utility, can transport equipment, vehicles and troops from amphibious assault ships to beachheads or piers, the navy also said. The boat is named after the Mamanwa indigenous people of Agusan del Norte and is now part of the Sealift Amphibious Force.





"Today, as we commission to the service the BRP Mamanwa, let us be reminded that this is a season of transition for us. We are undergoing a shift for a reason, and that reason is because we want to transform into the kind of organization that we aspire to be: a naval defense force that Filipinos can truly be proud of, now and in the years to come," Vice Adm. Adelius Bordado, navy flag officer in command, said in his remarks at the christening and commissioning.



The Mamanwa has a maiden crew of 10 Navy personnel, augmentation from other ships in the Sealift Amphibious Force and from the fleet's maintenance repair team. Cdr. Lyvanjake Cabiente is its first commanding officer.



The Mamanwa was among the donations that South Korea sent the Philippines in 2014 and went through refurbishing before joining the Philippine Fleet.



In 2019, the Philippine Navy commissioned another former South Korean navy ship — a Pohang-class corvette — as the BRP Conrado Yap.



The navy has also since acquired two missile-capable frigates, BRP Jose Rizal and BRP Antonio Luna, from Korea.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

