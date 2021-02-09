Navyâ€™s second missile-capable warship arrives from South Korea

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy on Tuesday officially welcomed its second missile-capable frigate, just hours after the new military chief said he would increase the presence of naval assets in the West Philippine Sea.

The future BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) reached Philippine waters in the vicinity of Itbayat Batanes last Friday, the navy said in a press release, after departing Ulsan, South Korea on Feb. 5.

The country's first missile-capable frigate, BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), arrived in June last year. Both warships were acquired from South Korean ship maker Hyundai Heavy Industries.

A passing exercise between the two frigates and a flyby of three FA-50 jets from the Philippine Air Force was conducted Tuesday off the coast of Capones Island, Zambales, as part of a customary meeting procedure, the navy said.

"Frigate Antonio Luna will sail in formation with frigate Jose Rizal through Manila Bay before proceeding to its anchorage area in Subic, Zambales where the crew and [HHI] personnel will observe mandatory quarantine period."

AFP chief: Philippines to increase visibility of naval assets in WPS

Earlier Tuesday morning, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, who took over as Armed Forces of the Philippines chief last Thursday, said the navy would be increasing its visibility in the West Philippine Sea in response to a new Chinese law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

Sobejana also called Beijing's new coast guard law "very alarming" and "very irresponsible."

However, he was sure to clarify "that our navy presence there is not to wage war against China but to secure our own people."

China officially considers as part of its territory the resource-rich West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, despite an arbitral ruling which junks its claims.