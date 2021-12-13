

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Robredo to Comelec: Open voting centers for BPO employees
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 1:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
bpo
Robredo said her office filed a petition before the Comelec to open voting centers and amend the Executive Order providing for absentee voting for certain sectors. 
Pixabay / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Employees of business process outsourcing companies should also be entitled to absentee voting privileges ahead of the 2022 elections, presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo told the Commission on Elections Monday. 



At her opening remarks during a meeting at Harold’s Hotel in Cebu City, the Vice President said that her office filed a petition before the Comelec to open voting centers and amend the Executive Order providing for absentee voting for certain sectors. 





"The main purpose of our filing is to make sure that our BPO employees are not disenfranchised because they might not be able to vote because of the nature of their work...considering that because of the work arrangements would be very difficult for them to wake up in the middle of the day to not just to be able to vote," she said in mixed Filipino and English. 



"The problem is not only Cebu BPO employees, but all BPO employees all over the Philippines. So in Cebu I think there’s almost 200 thousand, am I correct? Almost 200 thousand BPO employees, but all over the Philippines it is about 1.2 million employees."



Robredo said that she worked on the petition alongside former Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña. The three have already identified three potential spots where voting centers for the benefit of BPO employees can be put up, namely Cebu Business Park, the Cebu Asiatown IT Park, and the Cebu Business Park in Brgy. Kasambagan.



As it currently stands, voting hours have been set by the Comelec from 6 a.m to 7 p.m., but BPO companies follow the schedules of their foreign clients. 



Under Comelec Resolution No. 6637, "government officials and employees posted abroad to perform election duties on election day may also vote in absentia." Executive Order No. 157 also says that "any person who by reason of public functions and duties, is not in his/her place of registration on election day, may vote in the city/municipality where he/she is assigned on election day."



"OFWs abroad are allowed to do absentee voting, uniformed personnel, other government officials who do election duty," the Vice President also said Monday morning. 



"Not just BPO employees, but all Filipinos who do the same kind of work that BPO people do will benefit from with the amendment of the Executive Order which will include them in the categorization that they should also be entitled to absentee voting privileges," she added. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
                                                      VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Odette to enter Philippines on Tuesday


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon Odette is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow and make landfall over Eastern Visayas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 574 international travelers positive for Delta
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
574 international travelers positive for Delta


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Except for one “unclassified” variant, the Philippine Genome Center  found only Delta variant cases from the samples...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to replace heroes on P1,000 bill with Philippine eagle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to replace heroes on P1,000 bill with Philippine eagle


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Say goodbye to World War II heroes Josefa Llanes Escoda, Vicente Lim and Jose Abad Santos as their faces will be removed by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines ranks 23rd among 63 states in climate index
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines ranks 23rd among 63 states in climate index


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines ranked 23rd in the Climate Change Performance Index 2022, Malacañang has announced.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Government must uphold rule of law in addressing pandemic&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Government must uphold rule of law in addressing pandemic’


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Government should uphold the rule of law in addressing the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic, especially in protecting the people...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Yantok' ibabalik ng NCR police para ipatupad Simbang Gabi health protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Yantok' ibabalik ng NCR police para ipatupad Simbang Gabi health protocols


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Planong ibalik ng National Capital Region Police Office ang paggamit ng yantok, o kahoy pamalo, para ipatupad ang COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cost of living remains stable in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cost of living remains stable in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
The cost of living in the capital remained stable this year as price movements across commodities were balanced out more than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Pagluwag ng Metro Manila sa Alert Level 1 sa Disyembre, 'posible'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Pagluwag ng Metro Manila sa Alert Level 1 sa Disyembre, 'posible'


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
Hindi malayong mailagay sa pinakamaluwag na "alert level system" ang buong Kamaynilaan basta't masustena nito ang mga tagumpay...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 EDITORYAL- Tanggalin na ang face shields
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
EDITORYAL- Tanggalin na ang face shields


                              

                                 31 days ago                              


                                                            
Nagpasya ang Metro Manila mayors na dapat nang alisin ang mandatory face shields. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' COVID count up by 1,974 more cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' COVID count up by 1,974 more cases


                              

                                 31 days ago                              


                                                            
Thursday's new cases brought the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,811,248.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't pandemic approval rating down by 30% in September &mdash; OCTA poll
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't pandemic approval rating down by 30% in September — OCTA poll


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 32 days ago                              


                                                            
The results made public on Thursday showed 50% of 1,200 adult respondents saying they were still approved of the Duterte administration's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with