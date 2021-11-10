Comelec starts accepting applications for local absentee voting for 2022 polls

Residents of Antipolo, Rizal line up for the satellite voters registration of the Commission on Elections on Oct. 13, 2021 at SM City Masinag for the May 2022 National and Local Elections. The satellite registration accommodates 500 persons a day, while the period of extension for voter's registration will last until Oct. 30, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections on Wednesday said it will start accepting applications for local absentee voting (LAV) for the 2022 national elections.

Forms may be downloaded from the Comelec website and will be distributed in government agencies and media entities. Duly-accomplished forms should be submitted not later than March 7, 2022, the commission said in a statement.

The local absentee voting period will be held on April 27, 28 and 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Positions that absentee voters can vote for are president, vice president, senators and party-list representatives.

"Only government officials and employees, including members of the [Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police] as well as members of the media, media practitioners including their technical and support staff, are allowed by law to avail of local absentee voting," it added.

But the Comelec stressed that the following requirements must be met:

Must be duly registered voters whose registration are not deactivated

Will be temporarily assigned to perform election duties or to cover and report on the conduct of elections in places where they are not registered voters

Members of the media must also accomplish and submit LAV Form 02, while freelance journalists must also file a certification that they have valid assignments from media organizations and proof of the assignment.

"Likewise, online publishers must present certifications under oath stating that they are actively in pursuit of gathering and distributing online election content, indicating the URL of the online publication or blog showing their names or listing the applicants as part of the reporting team for that site," Comelec also said.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez last week said some 626 athletes and their coaches may be unable to vote for the 2022 polls as the 31st Southeast Asian Games will be held three days after the elections and the delegation would have to be in Vietnam as early as a week before the opening ceremonies. — Kristine Joy Patag