LIST: 28 public schools in Metro Manila start in-person classes Monday

Photo shows students at the Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Tigbao, Milagros Masbate finally returning to their classroom after the pandemic disrupted physical learning in the Philippines in 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Limited face-to-face classes in the select schools in Metro Manila are slated to begin on Monday, December 6, in 28 public schools, the Department of Education said.

This comes after the DepEd reported no cases of the coronavirus among participating learners and school personnel during the first week of the pilot of the face-to-face classes.

Among the 28 schools listed by the department, 18 are elementary schools, while three are senior high schools, and seven are junior high and senior high schools.

The selected schools added to the pilot run are:

Caloocan City

Andres Bonifacio Elementary

Bagumbong Elementary

Makati City

Comembo Elementary School

Malabon City

Santiago Syjuco Memorial Integrated Secondary School

Mandaluyong City

Amado T. Reyes Elementary School

Renato R. Lopez Elementary School

Manila City

Aurora A. Quezon Elementary

Ramon Q. Avancena High School

Marikina City

St. Mary Elementary School

Tañong High School

Muntinlupa City

Putatan Elementary School

Tunasan National High School

Navotas City

Bangkulasi Senior High School

Filemon T. Lizan Senior High School

Parañaque City

Don Galo Elementary School

La Huerta Elementary School

Pasay City

Padre Zamora Elementary School

Pasig City

Ugong National High School

Pasig Elementary School

Quezon City

Bagong Silangan Elementary School

Payatas B Elementary School

San Juan City

Pedro Cruz Elementary School

Taguig City

Ricardo P. Cruz, Sr. Elementary School

Sen. Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science & Technology High School

Valenzuela City

Roberta de Jesus Elementary School

Tagalag Elementary School

Las Piñas City

Las Piñas National High School

Las Piñas City National Senior High School – Manuyo Campus

Selected schools are in places identified as "low risk" for COVID-19 by the Department of Health. Per the breakdown, Caraga have the most number of schools allowed to reopen at 14, and Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao with 10 each.

Some 48,000 public schools in the Philippines were shuttered for almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?

The 28 schools join 100 others in the pilot run approved by President Rodrigo Duterte amid decreasing COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines is the last country in the world to reopen schools since the pandemic began in March 2020.

— with reports from James Relativo and Christian Deiparine