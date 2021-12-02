

































































 




   







   















LIST: 28 public schools in Metro Manila start in-person classes Monday
Photo shows students at the Mary Perpetua E. Brioso National High School in Tigbao, Milagros Masbate finally returning to their classroom after the pandemic disrupted physical learning in the Philippines in 2020.
MANILA, Philippines — Limited face-to-face classes in the select schools in Metro Manila are slated to begin on Monday, December 6, in 28 public schools, the Department of Education said.



This comes after the DepEd reported no cases of the coronavirus among participating learners and school personnel during the first week of the pilot of the face-to-face classes.





Among the 28 schools listed by the department, 18 are elementary schools, while three are senior high schools, and seven are junior high and senior high schools.



The selected schools added to the pilot run are:



Caloocan City



    
	
  • Andres Bonifacio Elementary
    • 
	
  • Bagumbong Elementary
    • 




Makati City



    
	
  • Comembo Elementary School
    • 




Malabon City



    
	
  • Santiago Syjuco Memorial Integrated Secondary School
    • 




Mandaluyong City



    
	
  • Amado T. Reyes Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Renato R. Lopez Elementary School
    • 




Manila City



    
	
  • Aurora A. Quezon Elementary
    • 
	
  • Ramon Q. Avancena High School
    • 




Marikina City



    
	
  • St. Mary Elementary School 
    • 
	
  • Tañong High School
    • 




Muntinlupa City



    
	
  • Putatan Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Tunasan National High School
    • 




Navotas City



    
	
  • Bangkulasi Senior High School
    • 
	
  • Filemon T. Lizan Senior High School
    • 




Parañaque City



    
	
  • Don Galo Elementary School
    • 
	
  • La Huerta Elementary School
    • 




Pasay City



    
	
  • Padre Zamora Elementary School
    • 




Pasig City



    
	
  • Ugong National High School
    • 
	
  • Pasig Elementary School
    • 




Quezon City



    
	
  • Bagong Silangan Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Payatas B Elementary School
    • 




San Juan City



    
	
  • Pedro Cruz Elementary School
    • 




Taguig City



    
	
  • Ricardo P. Cruz, Sr. Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Sen. Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science & Technology High School
    • 




Valenzuela City



    
	
  • Roberta de Jesus Elementary School
    • 
	
  • Tagalag Elementary School
    • 




Las Piñas City



    
	
  • Las Piñas National High School
    • 
	
  • Las Piñas City National Senior High School – Manuyo Campus
    • 




Selected schools are in places identified as "low risk" for COVID-19 by the Department of Health. Per the breakdown, Caraga have the most number of schools allowed to reopen at 14, and Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao with 10 each. 



Some 48,000 public schools in the Philippines were shuttered for almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.



LIST: Which schools are returning to classrooms in Philippines?



The 28 schools join 100 others in the pilot run approved by President Rodrigo Duterte amid decreasing COVID-19 cases. 



The Philippines is the last country in the world to reopen schools since the pandemic began in March 2020. 



— with reports from James Relativo and Christian Deiparine 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

