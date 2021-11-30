2.4M jabs administered on 1st day of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Medical workers in protective suits administer vaccines at a coliseum in Makati City, suburban Manila on November 29, 2021, as the Southeast Asian nation launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting nine million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs, amidst the threat of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.

MANILA, Philippines — The government has so far administered 2.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on the first day of the national immunization drive, an official said Tuesday.

“We are satisfied with our performance yesterday because a lot of people went to vaccination sites,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in an interview on Teleradyo.

The figure was based on the reports submitted to the government’s vaccination operation reporting system as of 5 a.m. Año said this is not yet the official figure.

The government is targeting to administer three million doses daily during the three-day vaccination activity. Initially, authorities aimed to give five million doses per day, but the target was lowered due to shortage in syringes and other logistical challenges.

“There were areas overwhelmed [by the number of vaccinees], but in general the turnout was good,” Año said in Filipino.

The government’s goal is to fully vaccinate 54 million Filipinos by yearend. To help achieve this target, there will be another three-day vaccination activity scheduled from December 15 to 17.

As of November 28, over 35.67 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. Meanwhile, more than 45.43 million people have received partial protection.