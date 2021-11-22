PNP chief: Drug surrenderees will be 'taken care of' at recovery facilities for drug war 'finale'
MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration's flagship anti-narcotics campaign will see changes in its final stretch as it looks to focus on the recovery of drug suspects, the chief of the Philippine National Police said Monday.
Speaking in an interview aired over CNN Philippines' "The Source," Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos said that for instance, drug users will be taken care of if they surrender to authorities.
According to Real Numbers PH, the Presidential Communications Operations Office's centralized report on drug war numbers, some 12,254 barangays in the country have yet to be cleared of illegal drugs.
"That's why we're reviving our recovery programs in the different barangays as the situation allows," he said, adding that the previous initiative was derailed by coronavirus restrictions earlier.
"We will do a little tweaking on the current version, but at the end of the day we want to end this administration the best way we can for our anti-drug campaign."
Asked about his rehabilitation plan under the war on drugs, Carlos said: "The lockdown is easing up, so we can go back to putting up these recovery facilities to take care of surrenderees."
Official police data acknowledge over 6,100 deaths in official anti-drug operations. But rights groups both here and abroad say that the true death toll may be as high as 30,000.
Despite government claims of gains in the war on drugs, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime found that crystal methamphetamines or shabu are still behind the most arrest and treatment admissions in the Philippines.
At his change of command ceremony, Carlos said that Oplan Double Barrel, the PNP's flagship project in the administration's "war against drugs", will continue during his term as it sees its "2022 finale."
"I said for this administration, will do a Double Barrell Finale Version 2022...it started with the coordination with the [Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency] to avoid misencounter," Carlos said.
"This is more on reaching out to the victims or the addicts to recover. We have a strong presence in the barangays through the [Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council]s and the police will be there. Our tasked units, [Police Drug Enforcement Group] and other [Drug Enforcement Unit]s, will be the ones to do the intelligence based on the operations against illegal drugs," he also said in a radio interview earlier this week.
Reuters wins Pulitzers, the most prestigious awards in American journalism, in international reporting for its story on the methods of police killing squads in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs and for feature photography documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh.
In covering the deadly drug war in the Philippines, Reuters reporters Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato "demonstrated how police in the president’s 'drug war' have killed with impunity and consistently been shielded from prosecution," Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler says.
Th Department of Justice releases information on the 52 drug war cases it reviews based on police records.
Since 2016, no criminal complaint has been filed.
The DOJ notes that the cases are to undergo further investigation for possible filing of criminal charges against erring police officers.
The bloody shootout between the police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Quezon City last Wednesday should speed up implementation of better monitoring of law enforcement operations, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto says.
Recto says law enforcers should have bodycams as well as dashboard cams in their vehicles.
“It is again a bloody reminder of a missing but vital equipment in policing—video recording devices, especially during operations,” Recto says.
Recto says in a release that he sponsored with then Sen. JV Ejercito a P5.4-billion allocation in the 2017 national budget for new police equipment, including body cameras, "but it took four years and five PNP chiefs to buy some 2,600 pieces."
Heads of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Philippine National Police vow thorough probe into the shootout along Commonweatlh Avenue on Wednesday night.
They say they will defer to the findings of the joint Board of Inquiry formed to investigate the incident, where three law enforcement personnel were killed.
PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva says he cannot yet give operational details, saying those are still subject to investigation.
Police Gen. Debold Sinas says findings will be made public as soon as these are available.
Sen. Risa Hontiveros says she will call for a Senate investigation into the shootoout between Quezon City police officers and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel in an anti-drug operation.
"We need to look into this further. It is very alarming that this is not the first time that such a ‘misencounter’ has happened. The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) did admit that this has happened numerous times. These ‘misencounters’ should be rare, not common," Hontiveros says.
According to initial reports, the police conducted a buy-bust operation but did not know they were transacting with PDEA personnel.
"How could this have happened, at all, in the first place? Why did the shootout take place for as long as an hour? Hindi ba pwedeng magkalinawan, even within the first few minutes, that a misencounter breaks out?" Hontiveros adds.
Ever Commonwealth mall management confirms that there was a shootout outside the mall on Wednesday.
"We have secured all access to the mall so all shoppers are safe inside," it says.
"Our priority right now is to ensure the safety of the employees and public."
It adds management is coordinating with the Philippine National Police on the situation.
