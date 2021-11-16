29% of Philippines population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Residents wait for their turn to get a shot of Sinovac vaccine at the cinema area of a mall in Antipolo City on Aug. 24, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Some 31.82 million Filipinos have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 since the government launched its vaccination campaign in March.

This is equivalent to 29.18% of the population, a long way from the 90% health authorities say is needed to attain herd immunity.

Department of Health figures as of November 15 also show that 38.47 million or 35.28% of Filipinos have received the first shot of a two-dose vaccine regimen.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is acting presidential spokesperson, during a media briefing on Tuesday said the government administered 963,777 shots the day prior, inching closer to its goal of 1.5 million doses a day.

An average of 763,881 vaccines daily was administered in the last seven days.

DOH on Monday night announced that health workers fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can begin getting booster shots starting November 17.

Officials said final guidelines for the efforts would be released by the National Vaccine Operations Center later today. — with a report from Christian Deiparine