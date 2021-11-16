

































































 




   







   















29% of Philippines population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                        

                           
November 16, 2021 | 1:41pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
29% of Philippines population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Residents wait for their turn to get a shot of Sinovac vaccine at the cinema area of a mall in Antipolo City on Aug. 24, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Some 31.82 million Filipinos have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 since the government launched its vaccination campaign in March. 



This is equivalent to 29.18% of the population, a long way from the 90% health authorities say is needed to attain herd immunity. 





Department of Health figures as of November 15 also show that 38.47 million or 35.28% of Filipinos have received the first shot of a two-dose vaccine regimen. 



Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is acting presidential spokesperson, during a media briefing on Tuesday said the government administered 963,777 shots the day prior, inching closer to its goal of 1.5 million doses a day. 



An average of 763,881 vaccines daily was administered in the last seven days. 



DOH on Monday night announced that health workers fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can begin getting booster shots starting November 17. 



Officials said final guidelines for the efforts would be released by the National Vaccine Operations Center later today. — with a report from Christian Deiparine 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

