26% of Philippines' population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The general pediatric population (children ages 12 to 17 years old) receives the first dose of Pfizer vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on Nov. 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The government has fully inoculated 28.72 million Filipinos against coronavirus since it first rolled out the life-saving vaccines in March.

This is equivalent to 26.34% of the population.

It is also a long way from the 90 million that health authorities say must be fully inoculated to attain herd immunity in the Philippines.

Official figures as of November 4 also show that 33.76 million Filipinos or 30.96% of the population have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Authorities administered a daily average of 608,878 shots in the last seven days. This is an improvement from their prior weekly averages which consistently fell below their previous target of 500,000.

However, it is still a long way from the 1.5 million shots they hope to vaccinate per day to make their target of fully vaccinating between 50 to 70 million people before the year is out.

Metro Manila this day eased to Alert Level 2, allowing most businesses to operate. Other activities that the government placed restrictions on are now allowed at 50% indoor venue capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals and at 70% outdoor venue capacity.

The government’s pandemic task force has also permitted the resumption of face-to-face classes in all college degree programs at 50% capacity in areas under Alert Level 2. — Bella Perez-Rubio