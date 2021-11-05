26% of Philippines' population fully vaccinated against COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — The government has fully inoculated 28.72 million Filipinos against coronavirus since it first rolled out the life-saving vaccines in March.
This is equivalent to 26.34% of the population.
It is also a long way from the 90 million that health authorities say must be fully inoculated to attain herd immunity in the Philippines.
Official figures as of November 4 also show that 33.76 million Filipinos or 30.96% of the population have received a first dose of the vaccine.
Authorities administered a daily average of 608,878 shots in the last seven days. This is an improvement from their prior weekly averages which consistently fell below their previous target of 500,000.
However, it is still a long way from the 1.5 million shots they hope to vaccinate per day to make their target of fully vaccinating between 50 to 70 million people before the year is out.
Metro Manila this day eased to Alert Level 2, allowing most businesses to operate. Other activities that the government placed restrictions on are now allowed at 50% indoor venue capacity for fully-vaccinated individuals and at 70% outdoor venue capacity.
The government’s pandemic task force has also permitted the resumption of face-to-face classes in all college degree programs at 50% capacity in areas under Alert Level 2. — Bella Perez-Rubio
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
The Philippine government is targeting to administer at least 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of November, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. says.
The government aims to achieve 1 million to 1.5 million jabs per day starting November 20.
To achieve this, Galvez says about 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites would be activated, including malls, universities, schools, gyms, camps and function halls of different government agencies.
The Philippine government will start the full rollout of COVID-19 vaccination among minors aged 12 to 17 on November 5.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the guidelines are being drafted.
The Health Technology Assessment Council of the Department of Health recommends the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for healthcare workers by fourth quarter of this year.
The council also recommends rolling out booster shots among eligible priority groups by next year.
HTAC says the recommendations are offered "in consideration of sufficient vaccine supply and acceptable coverage for primary vaccination."
Another 2.1 million doses of Moderna and more than 661,100 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive at NAIA Terminal 1 on Friday morning.
The Moderna vaccines are procured by the government while the Astrazeneca jabs were bought by the private sector.
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
