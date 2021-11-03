

































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
'My conscience is clean': Drilon disputes Duterte’s corruption claim
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 8:29pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'My conscience is clean': Drilon disputes Duterteâ€™s corruption claim
File photo shows Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo, File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Wednesday denied the allegations of corruption leveled against him by President Rodrigo Duterte, maintaining that his record and conscience remain clean after decades of public service. 



"I am not corrupt. I take exception to the statement made by the president," Drilon said in a statement. "Since I joined the public service in 1986, I have faithfully adhered to the highest moral standards." 





As he has done in the last few months, Duterte capped off a televised meeting with his pandemic task force with yet another tirade against senators and their probe on the government's deals with its favored pandemic supplier Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. 



The president has become increasingly frustrated with the inquiry that has closed in on a number of his appointees and executives of the firm who he met in Davao City as early as 2017. 



"To tell you the truth, [Sen. Richard] Gordon and Drilon, I would not reach the presidency — from my mayorship to the presidency if I was corrupt like you," the president said partially in Filipino during a recorded address aired this morning.



"[I would not be president] if I accepted...campaign funds from the people who you know are up to no good with members of Congress," he added, using expletives. 



He did not offer any proof to back up his accusations against Drilon and Gordon who leads the hearings as Blue Ribbon chairman. 



"My record is clear and my conscience is clean," Drilon said. "In my 32 years in public service — nine years in the executive and 23 years in the legislative — I have never been tried for corruption in the Ombudsman or Sandiganbayan." 



"I have always endeavored to protect my family name," he added. "Aside from the laws that I have authored in my 23 years as [a] senator, all I want to leave a legacy when I retire from politics next year is my good name."



READ: Drilon eyes retirement from politics in 2022



Drilon bares tax returns of Pharmally execs, Duterte appointees



Last week, acting on the motion of Drilon, the Senate panel made public the tax returns of Pharmally, its executives, and former government officials submitted by the Bureau of Internal Revenue under executive session. 



Under the chamber's rules, matters taken up in an executive session are confidential "until the Senate, by [a] two-thirds vote of all its members, decides to lift the ban of secrecy."



Drilon presented a summary of the records which showed that Pharmally claimed in its 2020 Income Tax Return a tax credit of P96.09 million and listed an overpayment of P589,163. 



This was the same year that the firm bagged contracts worth over P10 billion with the Department of Budget and Management's procurement service. 



One of the firm's executives, president Twinkle Dargani, paid an income tax of just P1,000 that year. 



“May utang [na,] may reimbursement pa (The government already owes them and they will be reimbursed as well)," Drilon said in disbelief at the time. 



Jeff Mariano, the accountant Pharmally outsourced to draft its financial statement, told the Senate panel that the P96 million in tax credit was withheld by the PS-DBM but could not produce the BIR forms to support this. 



Duterte's former economic adviser, Michael Yang, who was identified by Pharmally as its financier and guarantor to suppliers, did not file ITRs for the taxable years of 2014 to 2017.



He earlier told senators that he has been conducting business in the Philippines since 1999. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FRANKLIN DRILON
                                                      PHARMALLY
                                                      PHARMALLY PHARMACEUTICAL CORP
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curfew to be lifted in Metro Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curfew to be lifted in Metro Manila


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The curfew put in place as a measure to curb coronavirus infections in Metro Manila will be lifted beginning November 4, Metro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Civic groups ask Comelec to cancel COC of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Civic groups ask Comelec to cancel COC of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
A group of political detainees, human rights and medical organizations on Tuesday asked the Commission on Elections to cancel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CHED tells UP Diliman officials: Respect schools' removal of 'subversive' readings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CHED tells UP Diliman officials: Respect schools' removal of 'subversive' readings


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Higher educational institutions must respect these decisions of other HEIs in the spirit of mutual respect and proper governance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Which schools will have a limited return to classrooms on November 15?


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines will begin a limited return to classrooms on November 15. Here are the schools cleared so far for in-person...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine efficacy wanes after 6-8 months; boosters pushed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine efficacy wanes after 6-8 months; boosters pushed


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Citing data showing that efficacy of Sinovac vaccines wanes after six to eight months, a member of the Vaccine Expert Panel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook to take &lsquo;more proactive measures&rsquo; to monitor posts during 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facebook to take ‘more proactive measures’ to monitor posts during 2022 polls


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Social media giant Facebook said it would implement platform policies that would prohibit inappropriate posts during the upcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Laughable, last-ditch effort&rsquo;: Hontiveros denies charges filed by Pharmally employee
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Laughable, last-ditch effort’: Hontiveros denies charges filed by Pharmally employee


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"I do not need to resort to unlawful means to point out anomalies in Pharmally's transactions," Hontiveros said. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines logs 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines logs 1,591 new COVID-19 cases, 7 labs without data


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Wednesday's new cases pushed the Philippines' total COVID count to 2,793,898.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Galvez: Gov't aims to administer 15 million doses vs COVID-19 in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Galvez: Gov't aims to administer 15 million doses vs COVID-19 in November


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The national government aims to administer at least 15 million doses against COVID-19 in November, as the country moves to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec spox refutes Marcos' release: No comment was issued on petition to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec spox refutes Marcos' release: No comment was issued on petition to cancel COC


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez clarified a statement from the camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with