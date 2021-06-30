Drilon eyes retirement from politics in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says he has no plans to seek the presidency or any other elected post next year.

Drilon, who has served in government for over three decades, says he will instead leave politics once his term at the Senate expires.

"I have not planned to run for president. I do not have the resources to run for president," Drilon told the Kapihan sa Manila Bay. "As I said, I will retire from public service if I have no role in the new administration."

"I have served in government probably for 33 years," he noted. "So, let others who believe they can serve have the chance."

Drilon first entered the Senate in 1995 and has authored and sponsored numerous landmark laws which include the GOCC Governance Act, Amendments to the Sandiganbayan Law, Sin Tax Reform Law, Foreign Investments Liberalization Act, Overseas Absentee Voting Act, Amendments to the Revised Penal Code, the Philippine Identification System Act, and the Revised Corporation Code.

He has been elected Senate president four times, most recently during the presidency of the late Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

In the 18th Congress, he introduced bills looking to prohibit political dynasties, strengthen the political party system, and criminalize red-tagging. He was also the only opposition senator to vote in favor of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Before becoming a senator, Drilon also served as labor secretary, justice secretary and executive secretary.

Drilon's other graduating colleagues in the upper chamber, Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sen. Panfilo Lacson, are mulling a joint bid for the country's top two posts.